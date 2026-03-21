"Either you save yourselves or we'll kill you": Sampdoria fans stage a furious protest in Bogliasco. Tomorrow's match against Avellino

The situation at Sampdoria is extremely delicate. The sacking of the Foti-Gregucci duo has done little to quell the controversy surrounding Attilio Lombardo, who has been unable to steer the Blucerchiati out of their current difficulties. The heavy 2-0 defeat to Carrarese has seen Sampdoria slip back into the relegation zone, just one point ahead of Reggiana and Spezia.





On the eve of the home match against Avellino, scheduled for tomorrow at 5.15 pm, around 300 Sampdoria fans turned up at the ‘Mugnaini’ Training Centre in Bogliasco, staging a fierce protest during the Blucerchiati’s training session.