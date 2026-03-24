The love affair between Paulo Dybala and Roma has come to an abrupt end during this extremely turbulent season. For Gian Piero Gasperini, La Joya has always been the most talented player in the entire Giallorossi squad, but on balance he has only been able to field him in around 50% of the matches played during this long campaign.





The reasons are purely and simply physical, and are the same ones that, so far, have led the club to completely rule out the possibility of renewing his contract, which expires on 30 June 2026. In the last few hours, however, the presence of Jorge Antun, Dybala’s long-standing agent, in the city has made the headlines.



