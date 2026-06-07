Danish international Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the pitch again, almost exactly five years to the day after his dramatic collapse at Euro 2021. The incident occurred during Sunday's international friendly against Ukraine in Odense; Eriksen collapsed in the 65th minute. The 34-year-old VfL Wolfsburg midfielder received immediate medical attention and later walked to the ambulance unaided.
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Drama surrounding Christian Eriksen! The star player has collapsed on the pitch again during a World Cup warm-up match
Stadium announcer: "Eriksen is doing 'well under the circumstances'." Shortly after, the Danish Football Association issued a statement from the team doctor. "Christian is fine and walked off the pitch under his own steam. As far as I can see, the pacemaker is working as it should," said Morten Boesen. "He was out of it for a short while, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were able to make contact with him straight away."
Memories of Eriksen's collapse on 12 June 2021 were vivid; during the Euro group match against Finland in Copenhagen, he had suffered a cardiac arrest and been resuscitated. "I was dead for five minutes," Eriksen later told reporters. A defibrillator was implanted, and doctors subsequently cleared the record-breaking international to resume his professional career.
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Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest almost exactly five years ago today.
However, for legal reasons related to sport, he could not play in Italy, where he had been under contract with Inter Milan. Eriksen, who continued to feature for Denmark, eventually joined Wolfsburg in September 2025 after spells at Brentford FC and Manchester United. He signed a deal running until 2027, but Wolfsburg were relegated at the end of last season.
On Sunday, TV footage showed Eriksen clutching his chest with both hands before collapsing to the turf. Medical staff immediately ran on to the field, and his team-mates formed a screen to shield him while he was treated. Once Eriksen had been carried off, the Danish and Ukrainian players linked arms in a show of unity. The match was abandoned.
Eriksen remains in hospital for further tests, said team doctor Boesen, "to find out what caused the incident. We are in constant contact with him and the hospital doctors. But Christian is fine, and he asked me to say hello to all the players and tell them that he's okay."