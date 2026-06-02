The 33-year-old manager and his staff have been found guilty of further spying on Oxford United and newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Published WhatsApp logs reveal how deeply covert opposition scouting was embedded at Southampton FC.

One junior analyst, sent to Oxford to gather intelligence, told colleagues he saw no way to "say no": "I was an intern and did what I was told."

When he delivered the requested intelligence, his supervisor replied, "You're a legend! The manager is absolutely thrilled."

He was then dispatched to Ipswich; when he raised concerns, a superior replied, "The boss insists that someone has to go there!"

Another member of Eckert's staff later blew the whistle, albeit reluctantly. The "spy" who was caught at Middlesbrough's ground messaged colleagues: "I said from the start I had a bad feeling about this and that it wasn't right, but nobody listened."