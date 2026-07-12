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‘Do whatever it takes!’ - Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Ines Garcia makes Justin Bieber-themed World Cup plea to Spain & Barcelona superstar
A hilarious social media plea
Spain's impressive run to the semi-finals of the World Cup has captivated a nation, but for Yamal's partner, the stakes have just been raised significantly. Following FIFA's announcement regarding the entertainment lineup for the final, the influencer made it clear that she expects to be at MetLife Stadium on July 19.
The Seville-born influencer posted a message directed at Yamal that quickly went viral. In a playful yet urgent tone, she wrote to her partner: "My love, do whatever it takes to reach the final. Do you hear me?? Whatever it takes!"
The Bieber factor
The motivation behind Garcia's demand is simple: she is a self-confessed 'Belieber'. With the Canadian pop icon confirmed as one of the headline acts for the tournament's first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show, Garcia is desperate to see her idol perform live on the biggest stage in sports.
Bieber, known for global anthems such as 'Baby,' 'Sorry,' and 'Love Yourself,' remains one of the most popular artists for a generation of fans. His inclusion in the FIFA lineup has added a pop-culture frenzy to the already high-stakes tournament, giving Yamal yet another reason to ensure La Roja navigate their way through to the final.
A historic halftime show
FIFA is looking to break new ground during the 2026 final in New Jersey by introducing a star-studded musical spectacle. Moving away from traditional ceremonies, the global governing body has planned an 11-minute performance designed to rival the NFL’s annual showpiece, featuring a diverse array of international talent.
The confirmed lineup is a testament to the scale of the event. Joining Bieber will be Shakira, a long-time staple of major football tournaments, as well as pop royalty Madonna and K-pop sensations BTS. The show will also feature African star Burna Boy, Coldplay’s Chris Martin with the PS22 Chorus, and world-renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel.
- Getty Images Sport
Eyes on the prize in New Jersey
Yamal’s primary objective remains bringing the trophy back to Spain for the first time since 2010. However, Spain must first overcome France in a highly anticipated semi-final clash - a fixture that holds special significance for the 18-year-old.
It was against Les Bleus that Yamal scored his stunning, unforgettable goal in the Euro 2024 semi-finals, before La Roja saw off England in the final to lift the trophy. This iconic memory serves as a perfect good omen for the Barcelona sensation, who has continued his meteoric rise on the international stage, establishing himself as a key figure in Luis de la Fuente’s attacking unit as they chase another major title.
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