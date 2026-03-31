'I did what I had to do!' - Joao Felix insists he has no regrets over Chelsea exit after being restored to 'natural position' at Al-Nassr

Felix remains complimentary of his former employers but is adamant that leaving London was necessary to secure the consistent playing time he craved. He suggested that his creative instincts were often stifled at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, where he frequently struggled as a makeshift winger or isolated striker rather than playing in his preferred central attacking midfield role.

Reflecting on his resurgence in Saudi Arabia, Felix stated: "My time at Chelsea was lovely; it is a top club. I felt good there. I just moved because I wanted to play often. I did what I had to do. The move was positive; I'm happy; I'm enjoying football. That's the most important thing.

"I'm happy at Al-Nassr. We are having a fantastic season. I hope to win the league; we are close to that. We have eight games left, and we are in first place. I've been playing regularly and getting plenty of minutes. I'm playing in my natural position - the one where I stood out at Benfica - and in a system that suits me very well. I have complete confidence in myself, especially when playing in my position."