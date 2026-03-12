Real Madrid's match winner Federico Valverde did not bother with false modesty after his Champions League gala performance. "It was incredible, these are the nights you dream of," said the proud hat-trick scorer after his rampant performance in the 3-0 (3-0) win over Manchester City on Movistar. Tackling at the back, running duels in midfield, three goals up front: Valverde was everywhere in the one-sided first leg of the round of 16 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
Translated by
"Di Stefano, Kroos, Ronaldo and Mbappe rolled into one": Real Madrid's Federico Valverde is "really happy" after an incredible performance against Manchester City
"It's been a long time since I've enjoyed a game like this. I'm really happy, but above all because the team won," said the captain. The team owed the victory mainly to him. In the absence of superstars Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, the Uruguayan made his mark on the entertaining duel - and in doing so opened the door wide to the quarter-finals against Bayern Munich.
"He is the benchmark," praised Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa: "Everything a Real Madrid player should be is Fede Valverde." The Spanish press showered him with praise. "He was Alfredo Di Stefano, Toni Kroos, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe rolled into one," wrote Marca.
- (C)Getty Images
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde warns against complacency despite impressive performance: "It's very tough in Manchester"
At the start of his gala performance, Valverde provided his goalkeeper with an assist: after a long ball from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the Uruguayan left his marker standing with his first touch, then sent City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma sliding into thin air with his second. After a pass from Vinicius Junior, he made it 2-0 with a well-placed shot and followed up with another feat shortly before half-time. Valverde lifted a lob from Brahim Diaz over City defender Marc Guéhi in the penalty area and finished with a volley. Vinicius also missed a penalty (57').
The clash against the German record champions now seems to be a mere formality. On Tuesday evening, Bayern won 6-1 (3-0) at Atalanta Bergamo. The quarter-finals will take place on 7/8 and 14/15 April.
But Valverde warned against overconfidence. "The games in Manchester are very tough. We have to go there as if it were 0-0 and work hard," he demanded. But he admitted openly: "We have shown that we can achieve great things when the team works together."
Federico Valverde: His statistics this season
Operations 39 Goals 6 Assists 12