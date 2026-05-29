"Barcelona doesn't have any money at all!" the Bayern Munich president told ARD after his side's 3-0 DFB Cup final win over VfB Stuttgart when asked whether he feared losing Harry Kane to Catalonia. Reports had repeatedly linked the English striker with an early exit from Munich, and Barca's interest was well documented.

Hoeneß has little to fear over Kane, but Barcelona did hijack Bayern's long-term target Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, paying around €80 million for the winger—a sum Bayern were not prepared to match.

That prompted the obvious question: where on earth has Barça found the funds? What about their well-documented registration hurdles? And how will they cough up a further 100 million euros for Julian Alvarez?