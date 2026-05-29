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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Andreas Koenigl

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Despite their financial woes, Barcelona are still pursuing big-money moves worth €180m-so how can they afford Anthony Gordon and Julián Álvarez?

LaLiga
Barcelona
FEATURES
A. Gordon
J. Alvarez
R. Lewandowski
M. Casado
F. Torres
A. Fati
M. Rashford

Despite chronic cash-flow problems, Barcelona can suddenly afford to pay €80 million for Anthony Gordon and possibly €100 million for Julián Álvarez. How? Here's why.

"Barcelona doesn't have any money at all!" the Bayern legend told ARD after his side's 3-0 DFB Cup final win over VfB Stuttgart when asked whether he feared losing Harry Kane to Catalonia. Reports of the English star's early exit from Munich and Barca's interest had surfaced repeatedly in recent months.

Hoeneß has little to fear over Kane, but Barcelona did hijack Bayern's long-term target Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, paying around €80 million for the winger—a sum Bayern were not prepared to match.

That prompted the obvious question: where on earth has Barça found the funds? What about their well-documented registration problems? And how will they cough up a further 100 million euros for Julian Alvarez?

  • Barcelona's well-documented debt has forced the club into a series of unusual deals as it chases extra funds. As a result, registration issues have become a regular headache in recent years. That could soon change, however.

    According to Sport, the club now needs only €12–14 million to regain compliance with Spain's 1:1 rule, which allows clubs to spend or invest one euro for every euro earned or saved. Failure to meet this target means clubs can spend only 25% of their revenue, a limit that has repeatedly blocked Barça's attempts to sign players.

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  • Lewandowski is leaving, while Torres and Casado are expected to follow.

    Robert Lewandowski's impending departure, with his contract set to expire, will immediately ease Barça's wage bill, given that the Polish striker was the club's top earner. The club is also expected to drop its interest in Marcus Rashford, currently on loan from Manchester United, who occupies a similar bracket at the top of the salary scale.

    The combined salary savings should give Barça some much-needed financial flexibility for investment.

    Nevertheless, the Catalans are still heavily in debt—reportedly €2.6 billion including the Camp Nou renovation—so they must raise funds to complete incoming deals such as those for Gordon or Alvarez, registration with LaLiga included.

    According to Sport, strikers Ferran Torres and Marc Casado are expected to raise funds and free up further salary-cap room. Both could be included in a potential swap deal for Alvarez, given that Atlético Madrid have reportedly been keen on Casado since January; nevertheless, the feasibility of such moves remains to be seen.

  • Fulham v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Barça's transfer push: is Anthony Gordon just the beginning?

    Marc-André ter Stegen is no longer part of the future at Camp Nou, and a permanent transfer or another loan move would ease Flick's wage bill. Ansu Fati, once touted as Messi's heir apparent, has spent the past season on loan at Brighton and Monaco; a permanent transfer would also inject much-needed funds.

    The club's financial position remains tight, but Spain's relatively flexible salary rules, combined with a return to the 1:1 spending cap, could still give president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco fresh leeway in the transfer market. Anthony Gordon may just be the first of several new arrivals.

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