In the 58th minute of the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern found themselves 2–5 down. The Parc des Princes was buzzing, the Munich side seemed beaten, and the PSG players were "high-fiving each other as if they'd already won", noted sporting director Max Eberl. Yet Bayern roared back with remarkable resolve, pulling within 4-5, so everything remains up for grabs ahead of Wednesday's second leg.
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Despite the odds being stacked against them, FC Bayern may still possess the "biggest advantage" heading into the second leg against PSG
The Munich side once again demonstrated their impressive resilience and fitness levels in Paris. In fact, even more might have been possible in the closing stages. "Towards the end, Paris looked tired, were suffering from cramps and were playing for time," analysed Joshua Kimmich. "You could really sense it: there was still something to be had. A 5–5 draw was on the cards."
Chief pundit Lothar Matthäus concurred, labelling Bayern "physically totally superior". The visitors covered almost six kilometres more than their opponents, and Matthäus saw clear signs of distress on the Parisians' faces. They had come "on their last legs", he said, defending "with their tongues hanging out".
According to Matthäus, fitness and freshness will be "the biggest advantage" for FC Bayern in the second leg. Given recent impressions, the claim is understandable, yet it also sounds sensational. In fact, several statistics suggest the opposite: Paris's star players have been under far less pressure this season than their Munich counterparts.
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Michael Olise, Luis Díaz and Harry Kane are virtually ever-presents in Bayern Munich's starting XI.
The eleven players expected to start for FC Bayern on Wednesday have already racked up a combined 34,153 minutes. Their PSG counterparts, despite playing the same number of competitive matches, have logged only 29,463. Ten Munich players have already spent over 2,800 minutes on the pitch this season, compared with just three from Paris.
The gap is widest in attack: wingers Luis Diaz (3,760) and Michael Olise (3,716) lead the Munich minutes chart, with striker Harry Kane (3,690) sitting fourth behind Kimmich. Yet the trio show no signs of burnout, continuing to find the net with alarming regularity. In contrast, PSG's attacking trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (2,576), Désiré Doué (2,235) and Ousmane Dembélé (1,913) have logged considerably fewer minutes.
FC Bayern vs. PSG: Playing time so far for the likely starters
FC Bayern Paris Saint-Germain Manuel Neuer (3,060 minutes) Matvey Safonov (2,100 minutes) Josip Stanisic (2,861) Warren Zaire-Emery (4,051 minutes) Dayot Upamecano (3,031) Marquinhos (2,294) Jonathan Tah (3515) Willian Pacho (3629) Konrad Laimer (3027) Nuno Mendes (2774) Joshua Kimmich (3713) Vitinha (3748) Aleksandar Pavlovic (2906) João Neves (2372) Jamal Musiala (874) Fabian Ruiz (1771) Michael Olise (3716) Desire Doue (2235) Harry Kane (3690) Ousmane Dembélé (1913) Luis Diaz (3760) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (2576).
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Luis Enrique has more options for rotating his squad than Vincent Kompany.
Although Dembele and Doue were both sidelined with injuries at times, even when his players were in peak condition, PSG manager Luis Enrique was generally more cautious about resting his key players than Vincent Kompany. Of course, he benefited from having a slightly larger squad.
Because, in addition to regular starter Serge Gnabry, rotation players Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof and Raphael Guerreiro were also sidelined recently, Kompany ran out of options, particularly in attack. On Saturday against 1. FC Heidenheim, Nicolas Jackson was the only fit forward, so Konrad Laimer and Aleksandar Pavlovic filled in as makeshift wingers—an unconventional and ultimately ineffective pairing. A bold quadruple substitution at half-time—Olise, Diaz and Kane among them—helped Munich claw back from behind to 3-3. That result followed last week's 4-3 win over Mainz 05 and the first leg against PSG. By Wednesday, Bischof and Karl should be available again.
Without the injured Achraf Hakimi in Munich, PSG boss Enrique could rotate more freely in his side's 2-2 draw at FC Lorient. The most striking contrast was on the wings, where highly rated specialists Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye started. Moreover, during the Champions League fixtures against Chelsea in the round of 16 and Liverpool in the quarter-finals, Enrique did not face such rotation headaches at all; the national federation simply rescheduled PSG's league matches.
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Marquinhos has started just once in PSG's last ten Ligue 1 matches.
It is also interesting to look at the eleven players from each club who have played the most minutes in their respective domestic leagues. At FC Bayern, this includes eight players who were on the pitch for the spectacle in Paris. In the return leg, that figure could even rise to nine, provided Laimer returns to the starting line-up as expected. At PSG, only five of the eleven players with the most minutes in Ligue 1 started the first leg.
For instance, Ukrainian centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi has logged the second-most league minutes for the club yet has not played a single Champions League match in the 2026 calendar year. Captain and defensive anchor Marquinhos, meanwhile, has started only once in PSG's last ten Ligue 1 outings.
In the Champions League, however, the Parisian regulars around Marquinhos have largely completed the full 90 minutes. Willian Pacho (the only player to feature every second), Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Nuno Mendes form the quartet with the most minutes in the competition. Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic occupies 17th place on that list.
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The spectacle in Paris: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is only partially impressed
The winner of the tie between Bayern Munich and PSG will face either Arsenal or Atlético Madrid in the final. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavished praise on the spectacular first leg in Paris, but he also noted that both Bayern and PSG avoid the intense pressures faced by English clubs.
"When I look at the number of minutes played and the freshness of these players, it doesn't surprise me," Arteta said. "The difference between the leagues and the way the game is played there is like night and day. We're comparing two completely different worlds here."
England's schedule does include an extra competition, the League Cup, and the Premier League has two more clubs than the Bundesliga or Ligue 1, meaning Arsenal have played seven additional matches this season compared to Bayern or PSG. Yet, when measured against Bayern, the gap in workload is not as vast as Arteta suggests.
While five Gunners have clocked more minutes than Munich's ever-present Diaz, the numbers converge quickly after that. Take Stanisic, Bayern's tenth-most used player (2,861 minutes); he has played noticeably more than Arsenal's tenth man, Leandro Trossard (2,577). Diaz, Kane and Olise have all logged more minutes than Viktor Gyökeres, Arsenal's most-used forward.