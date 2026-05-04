However, referee Pinheiro also contributed to manager Vincent Kompany's suspension after the dramatic first leg. During the win over PSV, the Portuguese official showed the Belgian one of three decisive yellow cards that ultimately ruled him out of the return match. Having lost 4–5 in Paris, Kompany's side must now win again to reach the final.

Tuesday's other semi-final second leg between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid (first leg 1-1) is in German hands: Berlin referee Daniel Siebert will oversee the contest in London, while Rostock's Bastian Dankert serves as video assistant referee.