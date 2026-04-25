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Despite a heavy league defeat, FC Bayern Munich’s Linda Dahlmann remains confident ahead of her side’s Champions League clash with Barcelona

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The rematch with FC Barcelona arrives at an opportune moment for FC Bayern winger Linda Dallmann.

"We've come a long way and I believe we're now ready for our second chance," the midfielder told ZDF ahead of Saturday's Champions League semi-final first leg (6.15 pm, ZDF and Disney+).

  • In their opening league fixture in October, Bayern were humbled 1–7 by Barcelona. The painful yet instructive defeat remains their only competitive loss of the season. “Winning alone doesn’t bring you closer together. But it is precisely through lessons like this that you try to really work on finding solutions,” said Dallmann.

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    Dahlmann is pleased with the defeat: "Because we know how it can end"

    "I'm actually glad it's already happened, because we now see what can occur when we're not at our best," the 31-year-old said. "We must ensure that doesn't happen again." 

    That lesson is especially relevant for Tuesday’s home leg in front of 26,000 fans at the Allianz Arena, she stressed: “We need everyone on Saturday; that support can give us enormous strength.” The second leg between the German and Spanish league champions is scheduled for 3 May at Camp Nou.

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