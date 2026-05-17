Bayern Munich's sporting director, Christoph Freund, has confirmed that goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, currently on loan at VfB Stuttgart until the end of June, has no future at the club.
Translated by
Despite a contract running until 2030, FC Bayern Munich's hierarchy has confirmed that the club's star will leave the Allianz Arena
"We've spoken to his advisors, and Alex knows where we stand," Freund told Sport1 after Bayern's 5-1 win over 1. FC Köln on Saturday, the final Bundesliga match of the season.
With Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich—both of whom have recently extended their contracts by a year—and Neuer's long-term successor Jonas Urbig already in place, there is no room for Nübel. "We're going into next season with this trio of goalkeepers; that's the plan," Freund stated.
Nübel remains under contract at Bayern until 2030.
Although Nübel is under contract at Bayern until 2030, it is clear that the 29-year-old will not return to Säbener Straße. VfB would like to sign him permanently but cannot afford it. As a result, the future of the three-time Germany international remains uncertain.
Bayern signed him from Schalke in 2020, yet he has made only four competitive appearances for the club. From 2021 to 2023 he was on loan at AS Monaco, and he has been with Stuttgart since 2023.