Bunting has long been a keen equestrian enthusiast, while Littler was spotted at the Cheltenham Festival in March with his girlfriend Faith, fellow professionals Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall, and reportedly left the meeting in profit.

The pair co-own the two-year-old colt, Bunting Mental, with another sporting legend: former England international Michael Owen, who played for both men’s favourite clubs, Manchester United (Littler) and Liverpool FC (Bunting). According to Palmer, the colt is expected to make his debut in June.