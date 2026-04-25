According to *The Sun*, the pair paid £54,000 (approx. €62,200) for the stallion Bunting Mental. The name echoes the rousing darts chant “Let’s Go Bunting Mental”, which fans use to cheer on Bunting.
Translated by
Darts stars Luke Littler and Stephen Bunting have splashed out more than €60,000 to purchase a racehorse, naming it after a rousing football chant
Bunting Mental is trained by Hugo Palmer. "Most of the well-known sportspeople we know who own horses are from my generation, so it’s great to have people from the next generation involved," Palmer (46) told The Sun.
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Michael Owen is also investing in a racehorse.
Bunting has long been a keen equestrian enthusiast, while Littler was spotted at the Cheltenham Festival in March with his girlfriend Faith, fellow professionals Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall, and reportedly left the meeting in profit.
The pair co-own the two-year-old colt, Bunting Mental, with another sporting legend: former England international Michael Owen, who played for both men’s favourite clubs, Manchester United (Littler) and Liverpool FC (Bunting). According to Palmer, the colt is expected to make his debut in June.