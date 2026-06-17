Cristiano Ronaldo storms off the field alone while Portugal co-stars applaud fans after World Cup campaign begins with surprise result against DR Congo

The 41-year-old forward could not hide his disappointment at the final whistle after Portugal failed to secure all three points against their African opponents. Despite a bright start that saw Joao Neves open the scoring early in the match, Roberto Martinez's side were eventually pegged back by a goal from Yoane Wissa, leaving the Group Stage opener in a stalemate.

As the referee blew for full-time, Ronaldo was among the first to leave the field of play. He was seen walking with his head down, clearly disgruntled by both the result and his own performance, which saw several chances go begging. Although he paused briefly to acknowledge some fans and shook hands with a member of the DR Congo coaching staff, he did not wait to participate in the traditional post-match lap of appreciation with his teammates.