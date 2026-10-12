Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 981st career goal for Al Nassr amidst Portugal suspension and Riyadh security delay

Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring for Al Nassr before Ronaldo doubled their advantage. The forward fired a powerful shot past the goalkeeper in the 42nd minute to give the club a 2-0 lead. Alisher Odilov pulled one back for Neftchi in the 51st minute.

However, a red card for Ekromjon Alibaev in the 65th minute shifted the momentum. Anvarjon Gofurov then scored an own goal in the 78th minute, sealing a 3-1 victory for Al Nassr. Ronaldo's strike takes his astonishing tally to 981 career goals, leaving him just 19 short of the historic 1,000 milestone.