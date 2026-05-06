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Cristiano Ronaldo's son favouring transfer to Europe over playing alongside Al-Nassr captain next season as Real Madrid circle
European giants monitor Ronaldo Jr
The eldest son of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently starring for Al-Nassr’s youth ranks in Saudi Arabia, where he has maintained the prolific scoring record that has followed him throughout his young career. While there was significant anticipation that the teenager would be promoted to the first-team squad to line up next to his father next season, the youngster has different plans for his immediate future.
According to The Sun, seeking to test himself against the highest level of competition, Ronaldo Jr is eye-ing a move back to the continent where his father dominated for two decades. Like his legendary dad, the youngster wants to play on Europe’s biggest stage, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all circling. The lure of these elite institutions is thought to be the primary factor in his decision to potentially move away from Riyadh.
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Real Madrid return on the cards
A return to the Spanish capital with Los Blancos appears to be a strong possibility for the Portugal youth international, which would see him follow in his father's footsteps. The teenager has already been getting back into the rhythm of Spanish football recently. The Portugal youth star trained with Madrid’s Under-16s in March, when Ronaldo Sr was recovering from injury with medics in Spain. This stint has only heightened speculation that a permanent move to the Real Madrid academy could be finalised during the upcoming transfer window.
Developing away from the shadow
Despite the romanticism of a father-son duo appearing together at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo Jr is focused on European pedigree. The Sun adds that his heart may be set on returning to the UK or Madrid, his family is wary of the crushing media spotlight that will naturally try to compare him to his dad, who is considered a legend at both Real Madrid and Manchester United. This hasn't stopped other major clubs from showing interest, with Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP also mentioned as potential destinations.
The youngster's pedigree is already well-established on the international stage. Ronaldo Jr has played for Portugal’s Under-15s and Under-17s, winning the World Cup with the latter in November. By moving to a top-tier European academy, he hopes to refine the technical aspects of his game in a way that matches his already impressive scoring output at youth level.
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Maintaining a prolific scoring record
Regardless of where he has played, the 15-year-old has consistently demonstrated his father’s keen eye for goal. His statistics are nothing short of remarkable for a player of his age, having dominated every age group he has entered. He netted 58 goals in 23 matches with Juventus’ U-9 team and 56 goals in 27 matches for Al-Nassr’s U-15s, per The Sun. As the senior Ronaldo prepares for what will likely be his final major tournament at the 2026 World Cup, his son is looking to begin his own journey in earnest.