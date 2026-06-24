'Long live Cristiano Ronaldo!' - Rio Ferdinand tells Portugal captain's critics to 'shut up' after World Cup brace vs Uzbekistan

Ferdinand has never hidden his admiration for his former team-mate, and on Tuesday, the ex-defender could no longer hold back. Ferdinand took to social media to celebrate Ronaldo after he scored a brace against Uzbekistan to secure a vital win.

Reacting to the opening goal, Ferdinand simply tweeted: "VIVA RONALDO!" When Nuno Mendes scored later in the game, Ferdinand used irony to target those who claim Ronaldo is selfish, posting: "But Cristiano is not a team player."

As Ronaldo netted his second goal of the match, Ferdinand followed up with a brief but telling message accompanied by laughing emojis: "And another one!"