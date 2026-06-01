According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal centre-back William Saliba faces several weeks on the sidelines after picking up an injury. With the World Cup due to start on 11 June, it would be a major blow for Les Bleus.
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Could he miss the World Cup? A key player for favourites France has received shocking news just days before the tournament
According to Foot Mercato, Saliba was already carrying an injury heading into Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, a match he ultimately lost with the English champions on penalties. Despite the knock, the defender gutted it out for the full 120 minutes—a gamble that may now cost him a place at the World Cup.
Playing the full 120 minutes against PSG is said to have worsened the unspecified injury, leaving the 31-time France international facing a layoff of several weeks. Depending on the exact length of his absence, Saliba could miss at least part—or even the entire—World Cup. The French Football Federation is said to be deeply concerned about his availability for the tournament.
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France at the World Cup: Konate is poised to step in as a high-caliber replacement for Saliba.
France will be without Saliba, one of its key defenders. The 25-year-old, recently voted the world's best defender in a kicker poll of Bundesliga pros, is normally a first-choice centre-back for the Equipe Tricolore.
Since the 2024 European Championship, he has been indispensable to manager Didier Deschamps, and at the World Cup he was due to anchor France's defence alongside Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano. Les Bleus are one of three outright title favourites, alongside European champions Spain and defending champions Argentina.
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, who is leaving the Reds this summer and has been linked with Bayern Munich, would step in as a ready-made alternative. Other options include Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain) and Jules Kounde (FC Barcelona), who is primarily deployed as a right-back.
2026 World Cup: France and Germany could meet in the round of 16.
France, spearheaded by Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (FC Bayern) and Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), opens its World Cup campaign on 16 June against Senegal. Also in what many call the tournament's strongest group are Norway and Iraq.
Should the 2022 runners-up and Germany both top their groups and then win their round of 32 matches, Les Bleus and the DFB side could meet as early as the last 16. France expects to have defender Saliba back for the knockout phase.
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William Saliba: His international career for France to date
International debut
25 March 2022 (2–1 friendly win against Ivory Coast)
International matches
31
International goals
0
Major tournaments
2022 World Cup (1 appearance; runners-up), 2024 European Championship (6 appearances; semi-finals)