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Nicolas JacksonGetty
Tim Ursinus

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Could a spectacular three-way transfer swap be in the works? Milan are reportedly eyeing FC Bayern Munich’s next star as a transfer target

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
AC Milan
Serie A
N. Jackson
M. Kim
L. Goretzka

AC Milan are also strongly interested in Nicolas Jackson. As a result, as many as three Bayern Munich players could end up in Milan.

According to Italy’s Corriere dello Sport, the striker is one of AC Milan’s top targets for the upcoming transfer window. 

  • The Senegalese forward, currently on loan from Chelsea FC, is set to leave the German record champions at the end of the season, with a permanent move ruled out. 

    The performance-based purchase obligation is now out of reach, and the €65 million buy-out clause is considered prohibitive. He will therefore return to Chelsea in the short term, yet his long-term future in London looks uncertain. 

    That uncertainty has drawn interest from several top clubs, including Milan. As SPOX’s partner site calciomercato.com reported in mid-March, SSC Napoli and Juventus Turin are also monitoring Jackson’s situation alongside the Rossoneri. 

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  • FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Milan are stepping up their search for reinforcements, and Jackson is eyeing more playing time.

    Juventus, under Massimiliano Allegri, needed to strengthen their attack, so they brought in Niclas Füllkrug on loan in January. In Rome, however, the Germany striker has underwhelmed, scoring only once in his first outings. That lone goal is hardly the form he needed to secure a spot in Germany’s World Cup squad. That return to West Ham United now looks highly likely.

    Jackson, meanwhile, is poised to enjoy far more game time than he did at Bayern. Spending most of his matches as Harry Kane’s backup, he has logged just under 1,000 minutes so far, yet still managed eight goals and four assists. 

  • Goretzka and Kim are also reportedly on Milan’s radar.

    AC Milan are reportedly pursuing two Bayern Munich players. Leon Goretzka is set to arrive on a free transfer this summer, while Min-Jae Kim is also said to be high on their wish list.

    The centre-back, currently third in Vincent Kompany’s pecking order behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah, has long been linked with a return to Serie A. In 2023 the South Korean moved from SSC Napoli to Munich for a reported €50 million after an outstanding season. 

    Although his contract runs until 2028, Bayern would likely not block a transfer, having already considered letting him leave last summer. Kim chose to stay and has reportedly accepted his current role, but that assessment could change once the season ends. 

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  • Nicolas Jackson: Performance data and statistics at FC Bayern

    Games 2727 goals
    Goals8 assists
    Assists4
    Minutes played971 minutes played.
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