Concerns about Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig: FC Bayern may pay dearly for their gala performance against Atalanta Bergamo

In addition, Jonas Urbig also had to leave the pitch supported by two coaches after conceding the final goal to make it 6-1 just moments before the final whistle. The substitute for the injured Manuel Neuer had collided heavily with Nikola Krstovic before Mario Pasalic scored the rebound.

Shortly before that, Alphonso Davies had been substituted in tears. A diagnosis was not immediately available for the three unlucky players.

After the match, sporting director Max Eberl gave an initial update on the severity of the injuries: "Phonzie probably has a muscle injury. Jonas was hit on the head. He's a bit dazed and now has a huge headache, of course. I can't say for sure what happened there yet. In Jamal's case, it was more of a precautionary measure in the end. He felt something in his ankle, but nothing serious. That seems to be the least serious of the three. We'll have to wait and see with the other two." Kompany also gave a cautious all-clear.

"We hope that Alphonso and Jamal's injuries aren't too serious," said captain Joshua Kimmich on Amazon Prime Video. "That cost us a lot last season. We can't let that happen again this season."