Como-Pisa LIVE

Como v Pisa (Sunday 22 March, kick-off at 12:30) is a match in the 30th round of the 2025/2026 Serie A season.

Fresh from a 2-1 comeback victory over Roma, the hosts are in the running for qualification for the next Champions League with 54 points, three times as many as the newly promoted Tuscan side, who sit bottom of the table on 18 points despite their victory against Cagliari and are desperately seeking points to avoid relegation.

Pairetto will referee at the Stadio Sinigaglia, assisted by Mastrodonato and Fontemurato, with Mucera as the fourth official and Meraviglia and Di Bello on VAR duty.











