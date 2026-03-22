Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte added to Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT after FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano withdraws due to injury risk

The 25-year-old Schulte has three USMNT caps, having made his debut against Slovenia in January 2024. The Columbus Crew goalkeeper won the MLS Cup in 2023 and the Leagues Cup in 2024, while also being named the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Best Goalkeeper. He also started every match for the U.S. at the 2024 Olympics and was most recently in camp in November 2025.