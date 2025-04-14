Club World Cup Scouting Report: Inter Milan have earned title as Italy's best, now look achieve more on world stage

The Italian giants will be among the top contenders to take the trophy as they look to build on recent success

After a decade of Juventus dominance at the very top of Italian soccer, Serie A has become as entertaining as any league in the world. With a number of strong teams, the country's top flight has gone from Europe's most predictable league to one of its most unpredictable.

Of those top sides, Inter Milan have come closest to shedding the "very good" label in favor of a "great." They've won the league twice in the last four years and, if results hold, they'll win it again this year.

On the continent, they have a Champions League final run on their resume, too, proving that they can win at every level. They're Italy's model club. No team in the world wants to face Inter.

Article continues below

They'll get another chance to showcase that in the Club World Cup. Their Champions League successes put them in a position to go toe-to-toe with the game's elite. Led by stars all over the field, Inter will head to the United States this summer with both belief and expectations. This is a team that can win, one that has the talent, experience and mentality to go out and beat anyone in their path.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Inter Milan with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Italian side at the tournament.