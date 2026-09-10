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Christmas is BACK! Premier League announces seven Boxing Day fixtures after just one game was played on December 26 last season
Festive tradition returns to the top flight
The Premier League has officially confirmed that the festive football schedule is back in full swing, announcing seven fixtures for Boxing Day this year. It represents a major shift from the previous campaign, where Manchester United’s narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle United stood as the solitary top-flight game on December 26.
That decision was made to ensure stars were granted sufficient recovery time during a relentless winter period, but the 2026/27 calendar sees a return to the packed schedule fans know and love.
In a statement released to supporters on Thursday, the Premier League explained the rationale behind the early confirmation and the logistical planning involved. "This fixture announcement gives supporters more than three months' notice to plan and make travel arrangements for a particularly busy time of the year and follows consultation with the Football Supporters' Association and representatives from club Fan Advisory Boards. Over the Christmas and New Year period, clubs have at least a 60-hour break between fixtures. This is in keeping with commitments made to clubs to address the congested festive schedule - in the context of an expanding European and international fixture calendar."
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Heavyweights set for Boxing Day clashes
The Boxing Day action kicks off with a mouth-watering encounter at Villa Park as Aston Villa host Leeds United in the 12:30pm early kick-off, televised on TNT Sports. The traditional 3pm blackout window will be lifted for the occasion, featuring four concurrent matches including Tottenham’s home clash with Bournemouth and a battle between Everton and Sunderland. The evening schedule is equally compelling, as Liverpool travel to Hull City before the day concludes with a heavyweight showdown between Manchester City and Newcastle United at St James' Park.
The celebrations don't stop there, as the schedule continues into Sunday, December 27, with three high-profile London-centric fixtures. Frank Lampard is set for an emotional reunion as his Coventry City side welcomes Chelsea to the Midlands for a 2pm kick-off on Sky Sports.
Following that, Manchester United will look to secure three points at Old Trafford against Nottingham Forest, while Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal face a tricky away trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the final match of the weekend.
Navigating the New Year rush
As the calendar turns toward 2027, the intensity remains high with games scheduled almost daily. A midweek round of fixtures across December 29 and 30 will see Manchester City visit Goodison Park and Liverpool travel to Villa Park, testing the depth of the top squads. The league has been careful to balance the needs of broadcasters with the physical demands on the players, particularly those competing in revamped European formats.
The early January schedule also features a significant North-South divide clash, with Manchester City hosting Tottenham on Sunday, January 3, in what could be a season-defining match. By spreading the fixtures across nearly two weeks, the Premier League hopes to mitigate the complaints from managers regarding the "impossible" turnaround times of years past.
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Final hurdles and managerial headaches
The festive marathon finally begins to wind down in the first week of January, though the fixtures remain fast and furious. A series of midweek games between January 5 and 7 will see Chelsea travel to Crystal Palace and Fulham host a London derby against Spurs.
The final game of this intensive period will see Manchester United host Newcastle on Thursday, January 7, a match that will be closely watched by those following the race for European qualification. Managers like Arteta and Manchester City’s Enzo Maresca will have to use their entire rosters to navigate these hurdles, with rotation becoming a necessity rather than a luxury.
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