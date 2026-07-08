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Chelsea youngster Jesse Derry set for surprise loan move to Champions League club after signing new contract
Derry secures new Chelsea deal before Sporting loan
According to a report from BBC Sport, Derry is close to finalising a temporary move to Sporting for the upcoming season. The agreement will be a straight loan without an option to buy. This transfer follows Chelsea's decision to reward Derry with a fresh contract after his senior debut last season.
The English attacker attracted attention from several top European sides, including Bayern Munich, but Chelsea have moved quickly to secure his long-term future. The London club have decided that a spell in Portugal is the ideal next step for his career, allowing him to play consistent senior football after impressing coaching staff during his initial appearances.
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Stamford Bridge arrivals push Derry towards temporary exit
While Derry prepares to join Sporting, subject to a medical examination, Chelsea are set to welcome Geovany Quenda from the Portuguese side in a £40 million deal this summer. Quenda will join a heavily populated attacking department at Stamford Bridge, which already includes Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens, and Alejandro Garnacho.
Consequently, Chelsea have decided that a loan move is best for Derry to ensure he receives adequate playing time. Meanwhile, the club have made Garnacho available for a permanent transfer, ruling out any temporary departure for him. Chelsea are eager to trim their squad, and finding a suitable buyer for Garnacho is a priority as they reshape their attacking options.
Rapid rise through the youth ranks
Derry has experienced a rapid rise since joining the Chelsea youth setup from Crystal Palace last summer. The attacker, who has represented England at Under-17, U18, and U19 levels, quickly established himself as a top prospect. He made three appearances for Chelsea last season, earning his first Premier League start against Nottingham Forest.
That milestone was cut short just before half-time due to a head collision. However, Derry has fully recovered from the setback and was included as an unused substitute for the final match of the season at Sunderland, demonstrating that he remains firmly in the first-team picture moving forward.
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What next for Derry?
Derry will now travel to Portugal to undergo a medical and finalise his loan switch to Sporting. Once the paperwork is complete, he will integrate into his new squad and prepare for a demanding campaign that includes Champions League football. A successful stint abroad could see him return to London ready to challenge for a regular starting role.
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