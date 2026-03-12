Chelsea Women's hero Guro Reiten confirms transfer to NWSL side Gotham FC in emotional video

While her exit from Chelsea is emotional, Reiten's future at Gotham FC looks bright. "I’m really excited to join Gotham FC and grateful for the opportunity," Reiten noted in a statement on the club’s official website. "Gotham has built something special over the past few years, and there's clear ambition here. I’m looking forward to working hard, learning and doing everything I can to help the team succeed."

General manager Yael Averbuch West hailed the move, stating: "Guro is a player of exceptional quality... her experience will bring valuable leadership to our squad."