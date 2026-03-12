Getty Images Sport
Chelsea Women's hero Guro Reiten confirms transfer to NWSL side Gotham FC in emotional video
An emotional farewell to the Blues
In a tearful farewell message published in a video on Chelsea's official website, Reiten said: "Everything has an end and this is my end here at Chelsea. To the players, past and current, thank you for the memories, the ups, the downs... it’s been an honour sharing the pitch with you and the friendships that I have built here I will take with me forever."
Moving tribute to the Blues faithful
Addressing the supporters directly, Reiten added: "To the Chelsea fans, I hope you guys know that you are what make this club special; the support and love that you have shown me throughout the years, I can’t thank you guys enough for it and you will always have a special place in my heart. It’s been an absolute honour and privilege to wear the badge and to represent you, so thank you and goodbye."
Gotham leadership hails 'exceptional' signing
While her exit from Chelsea is emotional, Reiten's future at Gotham FC looks bright. "I’m really excited to join Gotham FC and grateful for the opportunity," Reiten noted in a statement on the club’s official website. "Gotham has built something special over the past few years, and there's clear ambition here. I’m looking forward to working hard, learning and doing everything I can to help the team succeed."
General manager Yael Averbuch West hailed the move, stating: "Guro is a player of exceptional quality... her experience will bring valuable leadership to our squad."
Undisputed numbers of a Chelsea legend
Reiten departs Chelsea as a club legend with 13 trophies, including six WSL titles, four FA Cups, and three League Cups. Having recorded 59 goals and 44 assists in 207 appearances for the Blues, her legacy as a transformative figure remains undisputed as she prepares for her new challenge in the NWSL.
