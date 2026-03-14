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Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier LeagueGetty/GOAL
Calum Preston Kelly

Chelsea player ratings vs Newcastle: Joao Pedro, where are you?! Striker goes missing as Magpies punish Wesley Fofana & Trevoh Chalobah errors in blow to Blues' top four hopes

Chelsea lost crucial ground in the race for the Champions League as Anthony Gordon's goal earnt Newcastle United a 1-0 Premier League win at Stamford Bridge. The Blues huffed and puffed but looked far from their best as Joao Pedro offered little threat in attack while substitute Liam Delap missed a huge chance to equalise. For the Magpies' first-half winner, a severe lapse in judgement by both Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana allowed Joe Willock in behind, while Gordon tapped in unchallenged.

Hosts Chelsea began the game strongly and put their inconsistent visitors on the back foot in the opening stages. Fofana headed onto the roof of the net from an expert Reece James corner delivery, while Cole Palmer saw a fizzing drive from the edge fly just past the top corner in what was probably the Blues’ best chance of the first half.

But with 18 minutes on the clock, Newcastle took the lead. The goal came completely against the run of play and was entirely avoidable from a Chelsea perspective. With Chalobah drawn out of position, Willock ran off the back of James and through unopposed on goal – to square for Gordon and the simplest of tap-ins. Fofana did not even attempt to chase down Gordon, presumably waiting for an offside flag which did not come.

Chelsea’s indiscipline began to rear its head once again, as Fofana took out Gordon following a poor touch out wide and was lucky to get away with just a yellow card as Chalobah was on the cover. From a Magpies corner, James rugby tackled Malick Thiaw to the ground and avoided conceding a penalty after a VAR check.

Palmer saw a curling strike saved by the outstretched Aaron Ramsdale, while at the other end a deflected Jacob Ramsey strike was beaten away by Robert Sanchez as the visitors sought a second.

Liam Rosenior made a change at the break and brought on Delap, with the striker making an instant impact as he won the ball off Jacob Murphy and saw a powerful strike saved from just outside the penalty area.

Chelsea looked to push their way back into the game and Delap was at the centre of many of their biggest moments in the second half. The 23-year-old was afforded his side’s best chance of the game after a pinpoint James cross, but saw it go begging as Delap skied the ball over the crossbar. He came agonisingly close with his next chance but a glancing header from Palmer’s cross went just wide of the post.

Sanchez kept Gordon out at the other end as Chelsea pushed late on without ever looking entirely convincing. Chalobah headed just wide from close range, while Pedro looped an effort over the crossbar. With what ended up being their last big chance in stoppage time, James struck a dipping free-kick from range and saw it bounce back off the foot of the post with Ramsdale well beaten.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (5/10):

    Returned to the starting XI following Jorgensen's poor display in midweek and looked shaky as he aimed to avoid making any major errors. Made a couple of smart saves to avoid the score being even more.

    Malo Gusto (5/10):

    Taken off at half-time as Rosenior shifted things around. While his opposite number Barnes was largely kept quiet, the Frenchman offered limited threat at the other end.

    Wesley Fofana (3/10):

    Avoided a sending off after a poor touch allowed Gordon to nip in, while another duel between the two saw Fofana just get a nick on the ball and avoid giving away a penalty. He appeared to be walking a tight-rope at times in a nervy display overall, while for the goal he did not even attempt to stop the onrushing Toon winger.

    Trevoh Chalobah (4/10):

    Caught well out of position for Gordon's goal as Willock was given the freedom of the Chelsea half to run through.

    Marc Cucurella (5/10):

    Kept Murphy quiet but that will come as little consolation after the defeat. The Spaniard did well to nip in and tee up Delap, who skied over the bar.

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    Midfield

    Reece James (6/10):

    Started the game in midfield and showed industry but failed to dominate the game. Moved back to his natural right-back slot at half-time and his delivery was a threat at times, though the England international got away with a rugby tackle on Thiaw. His free-kick hit the post late on and was vastly unlucky.

    Moises Caicedo (5/10):

    Another Blues star who went in the book for a poor tackle, Caicedo worked hard to no avail and was taken off on the hour mark.

    Enzo Fernandez (5/10):

    The Argentine also saw his position changed in the second period. Fernandez struggled to find the attacking positions from which he is usually so dangerous.

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    Attack

    Cole Palmer (6/10):

    Palmer was the bright spark for the Blues at times, as is expected, but was not able to get the better of Ramsdale or the Newcastle defence. Still looks far from his scintillating best of seasons gone by.

    Alejandro Garnacho (5/10):

    Looked to make things happen in an intriguing battle with Livramento. But his lack of end product was frustrating at times.

    Joao Pedro (4/10):

    Entirely ineffective through the centre in the first half, Pedro dropped in behind Delap in the second period and was equally absent. Looked nothing like the threat who has scored 18 goals this term.

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    Subs & Manager

    Liam Delap (6/10):

    Came on at half-time and offered a much greater threat than Pedro, but could not take his opportunities to score and that will be what is remembered. One gilt-edged chance was skied over, while a clever glancing header went inches past the post.

    Romeo Lavia (5/10):

    A tidy performance after replacing Caicedo but did little to shift the direction of the game.

    Jorrel Hato (N/A):

    Replaced Fofana in the last ten minutes of normal time and had little to do as the Blues launched waves of attack.

    Liam Rosenior (4/10):

    The Blues head coach saw his side look far off the pace and they never truly looked like winning the game after going behind. His half-time change helped turn the tide but the finishing touch was not there and Rosenior must go back to the drawing board.

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