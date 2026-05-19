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Who has been Chelsea’s Player of the Year? ‘Standout performer’ gets the nod from former Blues star Gary Cahill after eclipsing Cole Palmer & Enzo Fernandez
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Chelsea preparing to enter a new era
On the back of recording 30 goals for Brighton across two productive campaigns in English football, Pedro was snapped up by Chelsea during the summer of 2025 and immediately added to a squad that went on to savour FIFA Club World Cup glory in the United States.
A dream start to his time with the Blues has been soured somewhat by the events that have followed, with Enzo Maresca being relieved of his managerial duties at the start of 2026. Liam Rosenior took in 23 games as Chelsea boss before heading in the same direction.
Calum McFarlane guided the Blues to the 2026 FA Cup final while filling an interim post, with Wembley heartache being endured in that contest when lining up against Manchester City. It has been announced that Xabi Alonso will be taking the reins ahead of next season.
It remains to be seen who he has at his disposal, with another transfer window set to swing open in June that promises more comings and goings, but Pedro has done enough - across a 20-goal campaign - to suggest that he will have an important role to play in a new era for the west London heavyweights.
Pedro billed as the Blues' Player of the Year
Speaking exclusively to GOAL while attending an FA Cup-final themed Famous CFC event in the United States, ex-Blues star Cahill said when asked to name his 2025-26 Player of the Year at Stamford Bridge: “For me, probably Joao Pedro.
“I think he's been the standout performer for Chelsea this season in terms of being asked to play in different positions, whether it be the number 10, the 9, sometimes on the side of the front three. He's added goals and assists now to his game and he's just generally a top player. I would say him.”
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Can Fernandez become Lampard-esque?
Another man that has added goals to his game is Argentine midfielder Fernandez, with the all-action 25-year-old finding the target on 14 occasions across all competitions. The World Cup winner has been likened to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.
Pressed on whether the South American can justify that hype and post the kind of numbers that made a Blues icon one of the very best in the business, Cahill said: “I think that's probably his next goal, because I think he's a very influential player in terms of when he’s popped up with a goal. I quite like him in that higher role.
“He reminds me a little bit of Frank, in terms of the way he times his runs into the box. He seems to end up in the right places to get a chance - sniffs out a goal. I would imagine in terms of him progressing and improving, maybe he does look at something like that, because that is unique. When you look at Frank, that is unique. You show me a midfield player now that gets 20 goals a season as standard. It's worth its weight in gold.
“Them numbers and them goals, in terms of how that would generate points for the club would be huge. I see him as kind of a leader figure and maybe that is something he is looking to keep pushing on and keep trying to score goals, because he's scored some key ones this season.”
Chelsea embracing the global Blues family
Neither Pedro nor Fernandez were able to find the net when facing City with major silverware up for grabs. Chelsea have, however, shown that they remain serious contenders for the biggest of prizes and continue to give their global fan base something to shout about.
Cahill - who won two Premier League titles, FA Cups and Europa Leagues across eight memorable years at the Bridge, along with a Champions League crown - added on making supporters around the world feel part of the wider Blues family: “That is what these events are all about - Famous CFC events like this.
“I've been on a couple. Obviously this one in Chicago, where we had Coors Light down here. It was a great occasion, aside from the result. But the spirit was high. It is nice to have that engagement with the fans. You realise how big Chelsea is when you start travelling around, post-career, and see all these fans.
“They come in their hundreds and it's nice to have that interaction because as players, you play and you see them from afar. It's nice to be on the ground now and interact with the fans. I think they've had a good day. They're in good spirits, obviously, aside from the result. It's been a great event.”
- Victoria McDonald / Chelsea Football Club
Two crucial Premier League fixtures remaining
Chelsea, who remain in the hunt for a top-eight finish this season and European qualification for 2026-27, have two fixtures left on their schedule. The first of those, with Cahill keeping a close eye on events, will see old adversaries Tottenham cross London on Tuesday. Sunderland will then be faced at the Stadium of Light on the final day.
Gary Cahill was speaking in Chicago at The Famous CFC presented by Coors Light, the last stop of Chelsea FC's international fan engagement events in the 2025-26 season. The Famous CFC gives Chelsea fans from across the globe the chance to meet up with fellow Blues and enjoy Q&As, quizzes, games, and the opportunity to take a picture with the Premier League trophy.