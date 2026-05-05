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Chelsea's Estevao Willian returns to Palmeiras for injury rehabilitation with Brazil World Cup dream in the balance
Chelsea oversee recovery in Sao Paulo
The Brazil international has been sidelined since April 18 after sustaining the injury during Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.
Seeking a familiar environment for his recovery, ESPNreports that the teenager will spend time in Sao Paulo using Palmeiras' facilities as he attempts to accelerate his return to the pitch.
Despite being back at his former stomping ground, Chelsea remain in total control of the player’s medical program. The Blues have reportedly sent a specialist medical staff member to Brazil to oversee every stage of the treatment, ensuring that the Premier League club’s protocols are followed strictly while Estevao works toward a comeback.
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World Cup participation in doubt
The timing of the injury is particularly cruel for the youngster, who has become a focal point of the Selecao's attack under Ancelotti.
Prior to this setback, Estevao was considered a certainty to make the final squad for the tournament in North America, with Ancelotti frequently praising the winger's impact since his international debut.
Brazil are scheduled to begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13, leaving Estevao with a dwindling window to regain match fitness.
The five-time world champions have been drawn in Group C, where they will also face challenges from Morocco, Scotland and Haiti as they look to secure their first global title since 2002.
Impact at Stamford Bridge
Since completing his move from Palmeiras to Stamford Bridge last summer, Estevao has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in England.
He has netted eight goals in 36 appearances across all competitions, justifying the heavy investment Chelsea made to beat several European rivals to his signature.
His absence has been felt by a Chelsea side that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks. The Blues' medical team is working closely with the Brazilian staff to ensure there are no long-term complications from the hamstring tear, even if it means the player misses out on his dream of representing his country on the world stage this summer.
- Getty
International pedigree
Estevao’s rise on the international stage has been nothing short of meteoric. Since making his senior debut for Brazil in September 2024, he has already notched five goals in just 11 appearances. This clinical edge in front of goal is exactly what Ancelotti was hoping to rely on during the group stages and beyond.
The winger is now "running against time to be at the World Cup," and the next few weeks at the Palmeiras Academy will be crucial.