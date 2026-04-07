More chaos at Chelsea! Enzo Fernandez's team-mates ask Liam Rosenior to LIFT disciplinary suspension for crucial Man City clash

The Chelsea boss has taken a hardline stance on discipline to stabilise a turbulent campaign, even as the £107 million signing remains a statistical leader with 12 goals and six assists this term. Rosenior insists that while he respects the midfielder’s talent and frustration, the club's long-term identity must take precedence over individual availability.

Explaining the decision to enforce the sanction, Rosenior said: "It’s disappointing for Enzo to speak that way. I have got no bad words to say about him, but a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build. As a character, a person and a player, I have the utmost respect. He’s frustrated because he wants us to be successful. In terms of the decision, it’s not all about me, or the sporting directors. The ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision. The door is not closed on Enzo. It’s a sanction. You have to protect the culture, and in terms of that, a line was crossed."