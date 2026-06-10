Chelsea duo Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro make shock cameos in Madonna short film toilet scene

According to ESPN, Palmer and Pedro feature during a specific scene set inside a public washroom, where Madonna catches the attention of the players while they are using a urinal. The short film, named Confessions II, is a 14-minute project that the 67-year-old music icon released to showcase several tracks from her highly anticipated upcoming album.

This new release serves as a direct sequel to her 2005 record Confessions on a Dance Floor. The Chelsea pair find themselves in esteemed acting company, as the piece also includes high-profile appearances from British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, supermodel Kate Moss and American singer Sabrina Carpenter, who all feature throughout the extended video.