Chelsea are RIGHT to target Danny Welbeck & Jordan Henderson's experience - but any more veteran signings would risk making Blues' new transfer strategy a laughing stock

It's pretty clear that Henderson isn't being targeted for his footballing ability, but rather what he will provide off the pitch to a group that has dearly lacked leadership and discipline, largely because their recruitment strategy has resulted in a lack of top-level experience.

In that context, any concerns Chelsea fans might have will be somewhat allayed by Henderson's role within the England squad and the glowing terms in which his team-mates and former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel - who has emerged as one of the midfielder's most avid advocates - have spoken about him.

The England manager recalled the former Liverpool skipper as soon as he took the reins in March 2025, and he has been included in every camp since having effectively been deemed un-droppable because of what he brings behind the scenes. He showed his character at the World Cup by continuing to train and making himself available to play despite suffering a broken arm in a freak accident after the last-16 victory over Mexico.

"He embodies everything. He is a serial winner, his personality and character. He is the glue in every team that he has played, the glue that makes things special," Tuchel said last year. "What he brings to every team is leadership, character, personality, energy. He makes sure everyone lives by the standards."

Interestingly, that sentiment was echoed by new £117 million ($155m) Chelsea signing Morgan Rogers during the World Cup campaign in a clip from England's 'Lions' Den' that has since gone viral. Asked about the backlash to Henderson's inclusion in the squad, he said: "If people [the players] did a blind ranking of people they'd want at the camp, beforehand, he'd be in everyone's top five. Everyone's."

Jude Bellingham added: "He's got no ego when it comes to supporting the team. Every day in training he's relentless in wanting to be better, wanting to push everyone else to be better, he drives the intensity up."