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Krishan Davis

Chelsea are RIGHT to target Danny Welbeck & Jordan Henderson's experience - but any more veteran signings would risk making Blues' new transfer strategy a laughing stock

Opinion
Chelsea
D. Welbeck
J. Henderson
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford
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Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson could be about to give a whole new meaning to 'the Chelsea Pensioners'. In a staggering pivot away from the youth-driven transfer policy that has defined BlueCo's stewardship since their takeover in 2022, Chelsea are remarkably considering bringing in both the 35-year-old striker and 36-year-old midfielder this summer.

In a shocking turn of events, The Athletic reported on Monday that the Blues were exploring the possibility of signing Welbeck from Brighton, and shortly afterwards it emerged that they were attempting to land Henderson on a free transfer, too. The arrival of not one, but two veterans in their mid-30s would truly mark the beginning of a new era for the Blues under new manager Xabi Alonso - the man who is pushing for more experience and know-how in his squad.

It had been suggested that Chelsea would go in search of leaders with more maturity and mental fortitude in this window in their bid to close the growing gap to their rivals, but it seems that they are staying more true to that quest than many would have expected. Derided for almost exclusively pursuing young players in the past, they now risk going too far the other way.

While they are certainly Premier League-proven, questions will be asked of what seasoned campaigners Welbeck and Henderson will bring in the twilight of their respective careers, especially in terms of their quality on the pitch. However, this looks like a calculated gamble that might just pay off.

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    Ultimate departure

    Chelsea had signalled that they would change tack in the transfer market; towards the end of the mightily underwhelming 2025-26 campaign, which ended in a 10th-place league finish, it was widely reported that the Blues would seek 'emotionally resilient', 'mature' and 'Premier League-proven' players who could make an immediate impact.

    But this is still one hell of a departure from their previous, bewildering strategy of stockpiling high-potential youngsters in the hope that they would either develop into elite players at Stamford Bridge, or be sold for a handsome profit if not.

    Signing 26-year-old Maxence Lacroix would be one thing, but going after veterans Welbeck and Henderson - who are both in their mid-30s and were Sunderland team-mates way back in 2010 - feels like something else entirely. To put those unlikely pursuits into perspective, Chelsea haven't given a single minute to a player over the age of 30 in any of their last 123 matches in all competitions, dating back to 39-year-old Thiago Silva's last appearance in May 2024, per Opta.

    While the news has certainly raised eyebrows, it's been clear that the club isn't afraid to target older players this summer - something that is being driven by Alonso, as he exercises his powers as manager rather than head coach. They failed with an approach for 34-year-old Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka during the World Cup, while John Stones, 32, was on their radar following his Manchester City exit, although he now looks set to join Scudetto winners Inter.

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    'Relentless in wanting to be better'

    It's pretty clear that Henderson isn't being targeted for his footballing ability, but rather what he will provide off the pitch to a group that has dearly lacked leadership and discipline, largely because their recruitment strategy has resulted in a lack of top-level experience.

    In that context, any concerns Chelsea fans might have will be somewhat allayed by Henderson's role within the England squad and the glowing terms in which his team-mates and former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel - who has emerged as one of the midfielder's most avid advocates - have spoken about him.

    The England manager recalled the former Liverpool skipper as soon as he took the reins in March 2025, and he has been included in every camp since having effectively been deemed un-droppable because of what he brings behind the scenes. He showed his character at the World Cup by continuing to train and making himself available to play despite suffering a broken arm in a freak accident after the last-16 victory over Mexico.

    "He embodies everything. He is a serial winner, his personality and character. He is the glue in every team that he has played, the glue that makes things special," Tuchel said last year. "What he brings to every team is leadership, character, personality, energy. He makes sure everyone lives by the standards."

    Interestingly, that sentiment was echoed by new £117 million ($155m) Chelsea signing Morgan Rogers during the World Cup campaign in a clip from England's 'Lions' Den' that has since gone viral. Asked about the backlash to Henderson's inclusion in the squad, he said: "If people [the players] did a blind ranking of people they'd want at the camp, beforehand, he'd be in everyone's top five. Everyone's."

    Jude Bellingham added: "He's got no ego when it comes to supporting the team. Every day in training he's relentless in wanting to be better, wanting to push everyone else to be better, he drives the intensity up."

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    Scourge of Chelsea

    Welbeck certainly wouldn't be making up the numbers, either. Despite now being 35, the Brighton striker is fresh from the best goal-scoring campaign of his 18-year Premier League career to date (13), with his second-highest tally coming in 2024-25.

    That is significantly better than Liam Delap's meagre single-strike output as Chelsea's back-up No.9 behind Joao Pedro last term, and it means Alonso would suddenly have two strikers on his hands who are proven in the English top-flight over a long period. There is also the added boon that Pedro and Welbeck combined well during their time together at the Amex Stadium.

    In spite of his age, the Manchester United academy product still boasts the physical profile to cause a real problem for Premier League defences, especially in front of elite creative players like Cole Palmer and Rogers. Chelsea know that all-too well; Welbeck has plundered nine goals and two assists in 19 league appearances against them, with his first coming for Sunderland in 2010 and his most recent in April this year.

    Like Henderson, the veteran centre-forward will be a big voice in the dressing room, too. Speaking in March, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said of his main man up top: "He's not only so valuable for us as a goal-scorer but also as a leader on and off the pitch."

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    Left in limbo

    Given this double-veteran signing would obviously be for the short-term, questions will be asked of what it will mean for the futures of those players who are on the fringes of Chelsea's bloated squad if they do come to fruition, especially in light of the fact that Alonso will have no form of European football to rotate for.

    Despite selling Andrey Santos to Manchester United earlier in the window, the Blues still have Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo and Reece James, if he is deployed there, in their midfield ranks. At this stage it is unclear if any others will be allowed to leave, so it's difficult to see exactly where Henderson fits, perhaps giving credence to the theory that his main role will be off-field leadership.

    Up front, meanwhile, Welbeck would be joining Pedro, Delap, Nicolas Jackson, Emmanuel Emegha, Marc Guiu and prospect Shim Mheuka among the many strikers on Chelsea's books. There is, therefore, plenty of work to be done in terms of outgoings in the final month of the transfer window, with all of those names other than Pedro seemingly expendable, albeit Mheuka would leave on loan.

    The 18-year-old is among the young players whose pathways could also be obstructed. Central midfielder Reggie Walsh is another who will likely be forced to seek first-team football elsewhere in the short-term if Henderson arrives.

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    Risk attached

    There is, too, some risk attached in this scenario. Few supporters would oppose the decision to bring in some much-needed experience, but, at 35 and 36, respectively, Welbeck and Henderson will be deemed to be pushing the limits of what is acceptable for a club the size of Chelsea.

    The fans have seen the benefits of bringing in seasoned campaigners in the recent past. Thiago Silva was 35 when he arrived as a free agent under Tuchel, immediately establishing himself as a key figure while going on to help a young side win the Champions League at the end of his debut season. His leadership abilities were also a big factor in the Brazilian legend becoming a cult hero before his emotional exit in 2024.

    However, despite their Premier League pedigree, Welbeck and Henderson are not at the same level and would not step straight into and enhance the starting line-up like Thiago did.

    Having become the butt of the joke for almost exclusively pursuing young players since BlueCo's takeover in 2022, Chelsea must be conscious of the fact that they risk becoming a laughing stock all over again if this veteran recruitment drive goes too far.

  • Xabi Alonso Chelsea 2026-27Getty

    Lessons learned

    The most important thing, though, is that the club hierarchy has learned some significant lessons from their previous, misguided strategy in the transfer window. Chelsea needed more experience, leadership and mental resilience, and if they complete the signings of Lacroix, Welbeck and Henderson, they will have that in abundance.

    Thiago was proof that signing a player in the twilight of their career can have a transformative effect on the dressing room, and much can be taught and absorbed in a short space of time. Even if the England internationals aren't playing a key role on the pitch, they will certainly be doing so off it and behind closed doors.

    Welbeck and Henderson might give 'the Chelsea Pensioners' a whole new meaning in stark contrast to what came before, but the Blues' change of tack in the transfer market can only be seen another positive development for a squad that was drifting aimlessly at the end of the dire 2025-26 campaign. There is a welcome excitement around what Alonso is building.