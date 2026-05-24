The 34-year-old goalkeeper has achieved the rare feat of winning a league title and suffering relegation with his two teams in a single season.
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Champions and relegation candidates in a single season! A curious twist involving Marc-Andre ter Stegen – the future of this 'hot potato' at FC Barcelona remains uncertain
Ter Stegen remains on loan at Girona from FC Barcelona until the end of June. While the Blaugrana wrapped up the league title weeks ago in the Clásico against Real Madrid, Girona's relegation to Spain's second division was confirmed after Saturday's 1–1 draw with Elche.
However, the international does not bear significant responsibility for Girona's relegation: since his winter transfer, he has made only two appearances in the second half of the season—in the 1-1 draw against Getafe and the 0-1 defeat at Real Oviedo at the end of January. Due to a thigh injury, he missed the rest of the campaign and will also not join the DFB squad for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
Marc-André ter Stegen faces an uncertain future.
Even before his loan move, ter Stegen was sidelined for an extended period between September 2024 and December 2025 with a torn patellar tendon and persistent back problems. As a result, his future remains uncertain. Although his contract with FC Barcelona runs until 2028, a stay with the Catalans seems unlikely, as he lost his status as first-choice goalkeeper to Joan Garcia long ago.
Mundo Deportivo even called him a "hot potato". The report claims a sale is tricky due to his salary, injury history and age, and a swift solution looks unlikely—ter Stegen reportedly wants to stay in Barcelona.
Marc-André ter Stegen's career at FC Barcelona in numbers
Missions 423 Clean sheets: 176 goals conceded Goals conceded 416 Titles 16