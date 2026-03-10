Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
(C)Getty Images
Carney Chukwuemeka surprisingly SWITCHES allegiance from England to nation coached by ex-Man Utd boss
Dortmund star opts for country of birth
The 22-year-old midfielder has decided to walk away from the England setup to represent Austria, the nation where he was born. Despite growing up in Northampton and climbing through the Three Lions' youth ranks from the Under-17s to the Under-20s, the former Chelsea man has opted for a change in direction.
His transition has been officially ratified by FIFA, ending his long-standing association with the English FA. Chukwuemeka’s last involvement with England came via an Under-21 call-up in 2023, but injury prevented him from featuring.
- Getty Images Sport
Rangnick lands a major reinforcement
This move provides a significant boost to Rangnick's squad ahead of this summer's World Cup. The former Manchester United interim manager is keen to lower the average age of his midfield, and Chukwuemeka's arrival offers a highly promising talent to complement veterans like David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer.
He could make his senior international debut as early as the end of this month. Austria are scheduled to face Ghana on March 27 before taking on South Korea on March 31, providing the perfect platform for the Dortmund player to integrate into Rangnick's high-pressing system.
A new chapter in the Bundesliga
Chukwuemeka's decision to represent the national team reflects his recent found stability at club level. After struggling for consistent playing time at Chelsea, he secured a permanent £24 million transfer to Dortmund in August 2025 after a successful loan spell.
He has been a reliable presence at Signal Iduna Park, contributing five goals in 30 appearances across all competitions. A gain for Austria is a loss for England, as Chukwuemeka joins fellow dual national Paul Wanner, who recently turned down Germany, in declaring his allegiance to the Austrian project rather than waiting for a call from a traditional European giant.
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup preparations begin
The midfielder's focus now is securing a starting spot for this summer's World Cup finals. Austria face a tough task in Group J, where they are drawn alongside Jordan, Algeria, and defending champions Argentina.
But before they get there, Chukwuemeka will be striving to finish the season strongly with Dortmund. BVB currently sit second in the Bundesliga standings with 55 points from 25 matches, 11 points behind leaders Bayern Munich. They are now preparing to face Augsburg in the league on Saturday.
Advertisement