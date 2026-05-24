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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-TORINO-JUVENTUSAFP
Oliver Maywurm

Translated by

Cancellation loomed, and a pitch invasion was threatened. Chaos engulfed Juventus Turin on the eve of their crucial Champions League clash

Serie A
Torino vs Juventus
Torino
Juventus

Chaos has erupted ahead of the Turin derby between Juventus and Torino on the final day of Serie A.

In the build-up to the match, clashes erupted between the rival fan groups, and as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, police arrested eight Juventus supporters. Several people were injured, including one person who suffered serious injuries.

  • The 8:45 pm Sunday kick-off was postponed due to safety fears after fan clashes. During warm-up, Juventus fans urged their players not to take part.

    Players initially returned to the dressing room as Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli tried to calm the supporters. Fans signalled to the midfielder that they would invade the pitch if the match went ahead.

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  • US Lecce v Juventus FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Juventus aim to clinch a Champions League spot with a derby victory.

    At approximately 9:30 p.m., the players returned to the pitch at Stadio Torino and resumed their warm-up. Kick-off was eventually set for 9:50 p.m., with the away supporters' section already cleared.

    With two Champions League spots still up for grabs in the final stretch of the Serie A season, Juventus—then sixth—needed a victory to leapfrog at least two of their rivals: AC Milan, AS Roma and Como.

  • The Serie A table ahead of matchday 38

    Place

    Club

    Points

    Goals

    1

    Inter Milan

    86

    86:32

    2

    SSC Napoli

    73

    57:36

    3

    AC Milan

    70

    52:33

    4

    AS Roma

    70

    57:31

    5

    Como

    68

    61:28

    6

    Juventus Turin

    68

    59:32


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