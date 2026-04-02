Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Canada GFXGOAL
Benjamin Steiner

'Can we have a little more quality?' - Marcelo Flores shows promise as defensive concerns linger: Stock up, stock down for Jesse Marsch's Canada

FEATURES
Canada vs Tunisia
Canada
Tunisia
Friendlies
J. Marsch
M. Flores
K. Miller
J. Osorio
N. Sigur

Flores provided a spark, but Canada’s defensive issues - and a lack of cutting edge - remain hard to ignore.

TORONTO -- When Canada left BMO Field following a scoreless draw with Tunisia on Tuesday night, they knew the next time they step onto that pitch will matter far more.

It will host the first men’s World Cup match on Canadian soil - a June 12 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina, who punched their ticket by eliminating Italy just hours earlier. After facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, Canada will wrap up Group B play against Switzerland and Qatar in Vancouver.

The past week’s 2–2 draw with Iceland and a scoreless result against Tunisia showed progress in the lead-up to the summer, despite not scoring a goal from open play.

“We would have liked to score more goals, but we were creating chances. We're dangerous throughout games, and we're controlling matches,” Head Coach Jesse Marsch said Tuesday after the Tunisia draw, which was delayed by 90 minutes due to storms.

“We worked on some crossing ideas. We worked on some ideas in front of the back line on how we can break an opponent down, and we were in all of those positions more...Now it’s just, can we have a little bit more quality on the last action, the last shot, the last cross, or a last movement to make these half chances into real chances?”

With Marsch having “tough decisions to make” in the effort to cut Canada’s roster to just 26 players for the World Cup, several improved their standings in the March camp, while others may have played themselves off the team altogether. 

GOAL takes a look at whose stock went up and which players saw their stock go down...

  • Canada v Iceland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock Up: Marcelo Flores

    Find yourself someone in Canadian soccer who isn’t sold on Marcelo Flores. You might be waiting a while. 

    After filing a one-time switch to play for Canada following three friendly caps with Mexico, Flores impressed in his first games, bringing a profile unlike any other player in the Canadian pool. 

    With slicing runs, a keen eye for off-ball movement, and slick dribbling, he was able to create in different ways than other forwards. His ability to maintain possession, even when surrounded by multiple defenders, completely changed the outlook for Canada’s attack, as it opened the chance to lay off passes to late-arriving players in the box. 

    He first showed flashes with 16 touches and two successful dribbles in a 13-minute stint against Iceland, before standing out as Canada’s best player against Tunisia, where he had 66 touches, four successful dribbles, and created two chances.

    “In the two games in this window, Marcelo was one of the bright spots,” Marsch said. 

    “We’re really excited about the possibility of what he can mean to the team, and even more so, to have another weapon that’s a little bit different than maybe we can use differently for different types of moments and different types of opponents.”

    He’s not there yet, but with his first touch, low center of gravity, and ability to turn out of pressure, Flores has a skillset akin to some of the best playmakers in the world - even if the final product is still lacking.

    • Advertisement
  • Canada v Iceland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock Down: Kamal Miller

    When Canada qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Kamal Miller’s brash approach - and his fit alongside veteran center back Steven Vitória in a back three - made him an integral part of the team.

    Four years on, though, things look different. Since joining the Portland Timbers from Inter Miami in 2024, Miller’s form at both club and international level has dipped.

    His case hasn’t been helped by Canada’s growing strength in the center back position. OGC Nice’s Moïse Bombito, Rangers’ Derek Cornelius, 20-year-old Luc De Fougerolles, now in his first full senior season with FCV Dender, on loan from Fulham, the commitment of English-Canadian dual national Alfie Jones, plying his trade with Middlesbrough, and Chicago Fire’s Joel Waterman are all ahead of him on the depth chart.  

    Miller needed to impress this window to have a chance at the World Cup squad - and he struggled mightily. 

    Against Iceland, an underhit backpass and his lack of pace to keep up with Orri Óskarsson left Canada trailing 2–0 on home soil for the first time since 2016. He struggled to keep pace with Tunisia’s attackers as well. 

    “The [Iceland] mistake was that he should play forward, because that's a major principle of ours,” Marsch said. “We knew that Iceland, anytime we played back, was going to put pressure...we’d rather make mistakes playing forward, not mistakes playing backwards. So that's the mistake, right?”

    Canada’s defensive injuries have kept the door open for Miller to remain in the World Cup picture. But his struggles in partnership with Waterman only reinforced how important Moïse Bombito is to this group - his pace, among the quickest in Ligue 1, covers gaps the others simply can’t.

  • Canada v Iceland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock Up: Liam Millar

    Having battled through an ACL injury, setbacks in his recovery, and a recent hamstring issue, 2025 was a tough year for Hull City’s Liam Millar. Back in the Canadian picture following that latest knock, he did himself plenty of favors against Tunisia.

    Previously, Millar had been a mercurial winger, but had always been very direct in attack. This month, he showcased his development as someone who can still play to those attributes, while also slowing the game down to deliver piercing crosses. 

    And against Tunisia, he showcased his defensive efforts as well, rushing back for a goalline clearance after Maxime Crépeau couldn't make a miraculous save on a two-man breakaway. 

    “I knew Liam was fast, but I didn't know he was that fast,” his teammate, Ismaël Koné, said after the final whistle. “I'm super proud of him. He's put himself on the line for the team, and this is what we can ask for every one of us.”

    For Millar, return to form at Canada camp signals just how far he’s come. At his lowest, Marsch welcomed Millar, his wife and his children to his estate in Pisa, allowing them to embrace family - the most important factor for both the coach and player. 

    “Jesse was amazing with me. The second my injury was confirmed, he called me and said he'll do everything in his power to make sure I get everything right,” Millar told GOAL of Marsch’s approach.

    “My kids love him... He definitely helped me a lot through a lot of it and gave me a good perspective on the team, on myself, and whatnot. We just had a really nice time, spending time in the pool. He lives on a beautiful estate in the mountains. It was just what we needed.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Canada v Iceland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock Down: Niko Sigur

    It wasn’t a bad window for Niko Sigur, but Canada’s growing depth - and the likely return of key players in June - could spell the end of his nearly year-long run as the team’s starting right back.

    A central midfielder at the club level with Croatia’s Hajduk Split, Sigur has stood out as a full back with Canada, filling in with Celtic FC’s Alistair Johnston, battling injury. At the same time, Richie Laryea moved to left back in place of Alphonso Davies. 

    With Johnston nearing full fitness after participating in the CanMNT camp as a training player, and as Davies ramps up with Bayern Munich, combined with Laryea’s standout play, it seems as though Sigur might be the odd man out.

    Against Iceland, he was drawn out of position - largely due to the struggling partnership of Miller and Waterman - and against Tunisia, he failed to match the attacking vigor of wingers, including Flores and Millar. 

    He’ll play at the World Cup, but this window was likely it for Sigur as a starter in this cycle, assuming Davies' and Johnston's timelines remain stable and Laryea maintains his form for Canada and Toronto FC. 

  • FBL-FRIENDLY-CAN-TUNAFP

    Stock Up: Jonathan Osorio 

    Of all the players that needed to impress this month, Toronto FC and Canada veteran Jonathan Osorio may have been at the top of the list. 

    Having struggled in Toronto’s new look, headlined by U.S. men’s national team-capped Djordje Mihailovic and Josh Sargent, and with recently underwhelming Canada performances, it looked as though Osorio might miss the World Cup. 

    This window, he balled out, likely securing a spot on the team. In a combined 58 minutes off the bench over the two games, he was dynamic and involved, creating four chances and three defensive contributions. 

    For months, Canadians have pondered whether his veteran edge was enough for him to make the roster. Now, with his most recent performances, he backed up his leadership with proof that he can still contribute as a depth player.

    “I’ve got some tough decisions to make,” Marsch said of his looming team selection, with Osorio now in line to make his second World Cup roster. 

    “I know that, and with a heavy heart, I’m going to make some people disappointed to not be in the World Cup. But the competition in the squad is as strong as it’s ever been here in Canada.”