Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
BVBIMAGO / Kirchner-Media
Oliver Maywurm

Translated by

BVB's foreign signings have become a farce-one super talent lasted only four months: the biggest transfer flops of the Bundesliga season

Bundesliga
FEATURES
E. Ben Seghir
C. Echeverri
K. Kosugi
J. Bakayoko
S. Mbangula
V. Boniface
J. Arevalo
G. Reyna
J. Adjetey
J. Lindstroem
T. Hara
C. Campbell
D. Peretz
D. Downs
K. Shiogai

The 2025/26 Bundesliga season is over. Which transfers did the clubs get completely wrong last season?

Luis Díaz and Jonathan Tah at Bayern Munich, Yan Diomande at RB Leipzig, Leon Avdullahu at TSG Hoffenheim: numerous Bundesliga transfers from last summer have made a particularly strong impact at their new clubs.

Yet, as always, a few deals failed to live up to expectations: limited on-field impact, minimal return on substantial investment. SPOX has identified the 15 biggest transfer flops of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season.

  • Claudio EcheverriGetty Images

    Claudio Echeverri has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan.

    Already hailed as a rising star in Argentina, Claudio Echeverri joined Manchester City in early 2025, shortly before his 19th birthday. After barely featuring during his first six months at the club, the attacking midfielder and City agreed last summer that he would spend the season on loan, seeking regular match practice at the highest possible level.

    Bayer Leverkusen appeared to be the ideal destination, yet that proved wrong. Echeverri never settled at the Werkself and failed to impress during his brief early outings. His sole highlight was an assist in the 2-2 Champions League draw at Copenhagen in mid-September, when he teed up the hosts' own goal for a late stoppage-time equaliser.

    Between late September and late November, he sat on the bench for 90 minutes in six of seven Bundesliga matches, and shortly before Christmas he was dropped from the squad altogether. After just over four months and eleven appearances, the loan—which had been hailed as a win-win—was cut short, and the midfielder moved on to Spanish side Girona. There, he enjoyed slightly more game time and provided a assist during a 2-2 Champions League draw with Copenhagen, yet the campaign still ended in LaLiga relegation. All things considered, it was a season to forget for the highly touted Argentine.

    • Advertisement
  • TSG Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Johan Bakayoko has joined RB Leipzig in a €18 million transfer.

    Johan Bakayoko began brightly at RB Leipzig, scoring two goals in his first five Bundesliga appearances. Yet his strike that gave Leipzig a 1–0 lead in Wolfsburg at the end of September proved to be his final league goal of the season.

    He then lost his place in the starting line-up and, to make matters worse, sat out six weeks in the winter with a muscle injury. Since then, the 23-year-old Belgian has struggled to regain momentum. His 2026 league campaign now shows a sobering return: just over 100 minutes of playing time and not a single start under RB coach Ole Werner.

    The player Jürgen Klopp had targeted—and for whom the legendary German coach is said to have personally lobbied in his role as Head of Global Soccer—could ultimately prove an expensive miscalculation.

  • Eintracht Frankfurt Unveil New Signing Keita KosugiGetty Images Sport

    Keita Kosugi has joined Eintracht Frankfurt in a €6.5 million transfer.

    Keita Kosugi's €6.5 million move from Djurgårdens IF to Eintracht Frankfurt in January flew under the radar. The Japanese full-back has still to make his competitive debut for the club.

    Frankfurt had signed him as cover for Nathaniel Brown at left-back, and in the first few weeks he was included in the Bundesliga squad almost every matchday, though he never left the bench. From early March until the season's end he did not even make the team sheet, as Albert Riera—now himself a thing of the past—clearly had no use for the Japanese Under-23 international.

    To gain match practice, Kosugi has recently turned out for the reserve side in the Hessenliga (fifth tier). At 20, the full-back still has time to force his way into Frankfurt's first-team plans.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • SV Werder Bremen v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Samuel Mbangula has joined Werder Bremen in a €10 million transfer.

    Last summer, Werder Bremen paid Juventus Turin ten million euros for Samuel Mbangula, making the technically gifted attacking midfielder the club's second-most expensive signing.

    Yet he struggled to justify that price tag during his first campaign, a season that proved difficult for the entire squad; nevertheless, he partially redeemed himself. To be fair, the winger did deliver several early highlights, notably a three-goal, three-assist haul in the 4-0 win at Mönchengladbach in mid-September, plus the winner against St. Pauli (early October) and Wolfsburg (early November).

    Yet his form soon became inconsistent, and his defensive discipline was sometimes lacking. In 2026 he was rarely in the starting XI and failed to secure a single start in the final seven league games. His sole contribution in 2026 was an assist in the 3-3 draw with Frankfurt in mid-January.

  • Jeremy Arevalo Getty

    Jeremy Arevalo has joined VfB Stuttgart in a €7.5 million transfer.

    VfB Stuttgart paid a hefty €7.5 million for Jeremy Arevalo in early January, yet the Swabians have yet to see the centre-forward score.

    VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß has shown little faith in the 21-year-old Ecuadorian, limiting him to brief second-half cameos; as a result, Arevalo has logged only 32 Bundesliga minutes and one assist.

    Since mid-April he has not even been included in the matchday squad, so the club farmed him out to the reserves to maintain his sharpness. There, Arevalo delivered, netting four goals in three 3. Liga outings. Still, his focus remains on breaking into the first-team picture.

  • FC St. Pauli v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Eliesse Ben Seghir has joined Bayer Leverkusen in a €32m deal.

    The blunt wording tells the story: Bayer Leverkusen have not earned a single point this season for the €32 million paid to AS Monaco for Eliesse Ben Seghir.

    The 20-year-old was brought in to help offset Florian Wirtz's move to Liverpool, but he ultimately contributed nothing toward that goal.

    Early in the campaign he was given several starts but failed to impress, and his game-time gradually dwindled. Then, while representing hosts Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations at the turn of the year, he suffered an injury that sidelined him for two months.

    He missed roughly two months and, upon returning, remained a bit-part player. In 2026, the €32m signing logged only 50 minutes.

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach v 1. FC Union Berlin - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Giovanni Reyna has joined Borussia Mönchengladbach in a €4 million transfer.

    Once hailed as a prodigy at BVB, Giovanni Reyna joined Borussia Mönchengladbach hoping to breathe new life into his career. The Foals paid four million euros for the attacking midfielder, but he largely failed to live up to expectations.

    He struggled to secure a place in the starting XI, and in 2026 a series of muscle injuries limited his involvement. Between mid-January and mid-April he managed only five minutes of action, with his last start coming just before Christmas.

    Nevertheless, he was regularly introduced as a substitute during the final stages of the campaign and netted his only goal for the club in the 1-3 defeat at Augsburg on the penultimate matchday.

  • JONAS ADJETEY WOLFSBURG Getty Images

    Jonas Adjetey has completed a €9.5 million move to VfL Wolfsburg.

    In early February, VfL Wolfsburg paid FC Basel €9.5 million for Ghanaian centre-back Jonas Adjetey, hoping he would shore up their defence during a relegation fight. That hope quickly faded.

    He made his only start in the 1-2 loss to Hamburger SV early in March, a result that led to the departure of then-coach Daniel Bauer. Under Dieter Hecking, Adjetey failed to earn a single minute of playing time and was left out of the match-day squad on five occasions. He could only watch the relegation play-off from the substitutes' bench.


  • 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 v Hamburger SV - DFB Cup: Round TwoGetty Images Sport

    Daniel Peretz has joined Hamburger SV on loan.

    After two seasons spent mostly on Bayern Munich's bench, goalkeeper Daniel Peretz was eager for regular game time. A loan to newly promoted Hamburger SV looked like the perfect opportunity.

    In practice, though, he spent most of his time on the bench, unable to dislodge Daniel Heuer-Fernandes. The 25-year-old started only twice, both times in the DFB-Pokal, and did not play a single minute in the Bundesliga.

    After only a few weeks on the sidelines, reports suggested he was ready to cut his stay short. In January, the Israeli international therefore pushed for an early end to the loan and secured a move to Southampton FC, where he would finally get his chance.

    In England he finally established himself as the undisputed number one; Saints might even have secured promotion to the Premier League had it not been for the play-off spying controversy.

  • Shonan Bellmare v Kyoto Sanga F.C. - J.LEAGUE MEIJI YASUDA J1J.LEAGUE

    Taichi Hara has joined FC St. Pauli on a free transfer.

    Taichi Hara joined FC St. Pauli on a free transfer from Japanese top-flight side Kyoto Sanga at the end of January. The centre-forward was brought in to add a greater goal threat and, ideally, to net crucial strikes in the club's battle against relegation.

    However, head coach Alexander Blessin evidently felt the 27-year-old was not yet ready for the challenge, limiting him to just 25 minutes of Bundesliga action. Since late February, Hara has managed only three minutes in the top flight, though he did secure slightly more game time with St. Pauli's regional-league affiliate in mid-March.

  • BonifaceGetty Images

    Victor Boniface has joined Werder Bremen on loan.

    Werder Bremen made headlines shortly before the 2025 summer transfer window closed by signing Victor Boniface on loan, securing one of the Bundesliga's most promising strikers.

    Unfortunately, knee problems prevented him from ever reaching full fitness. As a result, his impact was limited to occasional flashes of brilliance: a brief yet impressive debut in the 4-0 win at Mönchengladbach in mid-September and an acrobatic assist for the winner in the 2-1 victory over Wolfsburg in early November.

    He started only twice, and at the beginning of the year the 25-year-old underwent knee surgery, effectively ending his season despite the ongoing loan. He was included in the squad for the 1-1 draw at Stuttgart at the end of April, but he remained on the bench. His last appearance for SVW came on 7 December in the northern derby against HSV (2-3).

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Jesper Lindström has joined VfL Wolfsburg on loan for a fee of €1.5 million.

    It would be understandable if fans had forgotten that Jesper Lindström spent this season at VfL Wolfsburg. The attacking midfielder, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 before moving to SSC Napoli a year later for a €30 million transfer fee, made only a handful of appearances.

    Last summer, Wolfsburg paid Napoli a €1.5 million loan fee, expecting the winger to help them secure a European spot. Instead, a nagging injury limited him to just eleven minutes in the first half of the campaign, and the club soon slipped into a relegation fight.

    Although fitness issues persisted, he started a few matches in 2026 without rediscovering his Frankfurt form. Come crunch time, coach Dieter Hecking largely dropped the Danish international, who then wasted the last chance of the penalty shoot-out by blasting a volley over the bar in the relegation play-offs.

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach v TSG Hoffenheim - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Cole Campbell has joined TSG Hoffenheim on loan for a fee of €1.5 million.

    Barely featuring in Niko Kovac's Borussia Dortmund plans, Cole Campbell moved on loan to TSG Hoffenheim in early January, hoping the switch might still earn him a place in the USA's World Cup squad.

    However, the 20-year-old attacker barely featured. Ankle problems disrupted his first few weeks in the Kraichgau region, and he had to wait until the end of February for a brief debut. Campbell went on to make four more substitute appearances in the Bundesliga before the season closed, yet he failed to make an impact. Ultimately, the loan proved unproductive for both player and club.

  • FC St. Pauli v Hamburger SV - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Damion Downs has joined Hamburger SV on loan for a fee of €500,000.

    Like Campbell, Damion Downs hoped to secure a spot on the USA's World Cup squad by impressing during the second half of the season. To boost his chances, the striker joined Hamburger SV on loan from Southampton FC in a deal worth €500,000.

    His HSV record did little to boost his World Cup prospects: twelve Bundesliga appearances, zero goals or assists. For the first two months, Hamburg coach Merlin Polzin regularly started the former Cologne man, yet he rarely threatened in front of goal.

    Since mid-March, his playing time has plummeted; in the final six matches, the 21-year-old managed only 31 minutes.

  • VfL Wolfsburg v Hamburger SV - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Kento Shiogai has joined VfL Wolfsburg in a €9.5 million transfer.

    VfL Wolfsburg needed a fresh boost in their battle against relegation during the winter break and were hoping that Kento Shiogai could provide it. The Lower Saxony club splashed out a hefty €9.5 million to sign the centre-forward, who had made a name for himself as a super-sub at NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie.

    However, he failed to build on that form in the Bundesliga. The Japan international netted his only goal for the Wolves in the 3-2 loss to Augsburg at the end of February. Since Dieter Hecking took charge on matchday 26, Shiogai has barely featured.

    The 21-year-old last started in mid-February and was granted only brief cameos in the closing matches. He also failed to spark a revival in the relegation play-offs: with the Wolves clinging to survival in the second-leg extra time, Shiogai came on again and immediately headed two clear chances wide. A textbook flop.