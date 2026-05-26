BVB's exports have become a farce-one super talent lasted only four months: the biggest transfer flops of the Bundesliga season

Already hailed as a rising star in Argentina, Claudio Echeverri joined Manchester City in early 2025, shortly before his 19th birthday. After barely featuring during his first six months at the club, the attacking midfielder and City agreed last summer that a loan move would give him vital match action at the highest possible level.

Bayer Leverkusen seemed the ideal destination, yet that judgment proved incorrect. Echeverri never settled at the Werkself and failed to impress during his limited early-season cameos. His sole standout moment was an assist in the 2-2 Champions League draw at Copenhagen in mid-September, when he teed up the hosts' own-goal equaliser deep in stoppage time.

Between late September and late November, he spent 90 minutes on the bench in six of seven Bundesliga matches, and shortly before Christmas he was dropped from the squad altogether. After just over four months and eleven appearances, the loan—which had been accompanied by high hopes on both sides—was already over, and the midfielder moved on to a second loan at Spanish side FC Girona. His personal performances improved slightly there, yet the campaign still ended in LaLiga relegation. All in all, then, a season to forget for the highly touted Argentine talent.