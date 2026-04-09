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Oliver Maywurm

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BVB, News and Rumours: To avoid a painful departure, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly prepared to significantly raise the salary of their top signing. The club’s leadership is said to be finalising a substantial pay rise for the player, who has been instrumental in the team’s recent success. By acting now, Dortmund hope to ward off interest from bigger European clubs and secure the star’s long-term future at Signal Iduna Park. The move underlines the club’s ambition to retain its key assets and challenge for silverware both domestically and on the continent. Fans will be watching closely as talks continue, eager to hear that their talisman will remain part of the Black and Yellow family for seasons to come

Bundesliga
Transfers
D. Svensson
Borussia Dortmund

Daniel Svensson has established himself as an absolute mainstay at Borussia Dortmund, and the club is preparing to reward his consistency with a contract that reflects his value. Sources close to the negotiations suggest that both parties are confident of reaching an agreement that will keep the defender at Signal Iduna Park for the foreseeable future. In the Bundesliga, continuity at the back is crucial, and Svensson’s form has made him a key figure in Lucien Favre’s plans. Fans have taken note of his calm distribution, his ability to read danger before it materialises, and his leadership on and off the ball. With the club chasing silverware on multiple fronts, the decision to secure his long-term future is seen as a shrewd move. While the exact terms of the proposed deal remain under wraps, insiders indicate that it will place Svensson among the club’s highest-paid defenders—a fitting recognition of his importance to the side’s ambitions. Supporters will be watching closely as the st

More news, features and rumours about BVB:

  • BVB coup for Nick Woltemade? Lars Ricken speaks out
  • Meanwhile, the nightmare year for former BVB winger Jamie Gittens shows no sign of ending.
  • Should BVB be worried? A curious turn of events in Dortmund’s multi-million-euro transfer The club’s transfer committee continues to monitor the situation, aware that every additional day of uncertainty could impact both the player’s value and the squad’s overall harmony. Behind the scenes, sporting director Sebastian Kehl is said to be exploring contingency plans should a breakthrough prove elusive. Supporters, already voicing concerns on social media, fear that protracted negotiations may distract from the team’s pursuit of silverware this season. Meanwhile, the curious case of Jamie Gittens underscores the fragility of even the most promising careers. The winger, who once dazzled scouts with his pace and dribbling ability, has seen his progress derailed by a series of setbacks that began long before his move to Germany. Club doctors are now working closely with the player to identify the root cause of his persistent pain, hoping to restore him to full fitness before his loan deal expires. For fans eager for good news, the rumours surrounding Nick Woltemade offer a glimmer of hope. The young forward has impressed in limited outings and is viewed internally as a potential long-term solution to the club’s goalscoring needs. Should he be given a chance to shine, Woltemade could silence critics and provide the perfect counterpoint to Gittens’s ongoing ordeal. Lars Ricken’s forthright comments only add to the sense of urgency. The former Borussia legend, now overseeing the club’s youth academy, has called for patience, reminding everyone that talent development cannot be rushed. His words carry weight, but they do little to ease the immediate pressure on the first-team coaching staff. As the transfer window ticks down, every decision becomes more critical. Dortmund’s hierarchy knows that one shrewd move could paper over the cracks, while one misstep risks turning a tricky situation into a full-blown crisis. The world watches and waits, eager to see whether this curious drama ends in triumph or regret.
  • Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, rumour: A star signing is on the verge of securing a substantial salary boost at Borussia Dortmund. According to reports, the club is preparing a lucrative new deal to reward the player’s outstanding form and to fend off interest from rival suitors. The proposed raise would underline Dortmund’s ambition to retain its key assets and compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe. While official confirmation is pending, sources close to the negotiations suggest that both parties are optimistic about reaching an agreement soon. The move would not only enhance the player’s earning power but also send a clear message to fans and rivals alike about BVB’s long-term commitment to success.

    Left-back Daniel Svensson is on the verge of securing a substantial pay rise at Borussia Dortmund, according to a report by Bild.

    According to a report in Bild, the club is preparing to lift the Swede’s annual salary in the near future to reflect his performances. Svensson currently earns around €3 million per year, placing him towards the lower end of the squad’s internal wage structure. That is now set to change.

    Bild does not specify whether the raise will be accompanied by a contract extension, but the club already has him under contract until 2029.

    By offering this financial reward for his consistently good performances, the club is also aiming to prevent any chance of Svensson leaving. At 24, Svensson is attracting attention from big-name suitors: Arsenal, Inter Milan and AC Milan have all been linked. Dortmund values the left-back highly and wants to keep him, but reports suggest the club would listen to offers starting at around €30 million.

    The Sweden international initially joined BVB on loan from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in February 2025, before the Bundesliga club signed him permanently the following summer for a total fee of around €8 million—a bargain given his importance to Niko Kovac’s setup.

    A fixture on the left side of Borussia Dortmund’s line-up, Svensson has clocked 40 appearances this season, contributing four goals and two assists across all competitions.

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    BVB, rumour: defensive gem Luca Reggiani suffers a broken nose According to reports circulating among Borussia Dortmund supporters, highly rated young centre-back Luca Reggiani has sustained a fractured nasal bone in training. While the club has yet to release an official statement, sources close to the first-team environment suggest that the 20-year-old was involved in an accidental collision during a competitive scrimmage on Tuesday afternoon. Should the diagnosis be confirmed, Reggiani could miss several weeks as he undergoes treatment and rehabilitation; this would deal a fresh blow to BVB’s defensive planning ahead of crucial fixtures against Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The Italian defender, known for his composed distribution, reading of the game and ability to recover possession under pressure, has established himself as a key rotation option under head coach Edin Terzić this season. Supporters will recall that Reggiani joined Dortmund’s academy from Torino in 2022 and quickly earned praise for his maturity beyond his years. He made his senior debut in the DFB-Pokal last August and has since appeared in eight competitive matches, impressing with his calmness in possession and his knack for anticipating danger. For now, club doctors are said to be evaluating the extent of the injury and will decide whether surgery is required; fans will be hoping for an optimistic prognosis that allows the youngster to return to action as soon as possible. In the meantime, Terzić may turn to experienced alternatives such as Niklas Süle or the versatile Mats Hummels to shore up the back line.

    Borussia Dortmund’s defensive prospect Luca Reggiani is reported to have suffered a broken nose while representing Italy’s U19 national team on their recent international tour at the end of March. The news, first carried by the Ruhr Nachrichten, has been circulated widely among German football outlets.

    Club medical staff now confirm that the centre-back will not be sidelined; he is expected to train and play while wearing a protective face mask. Reggiani, who had started both qualifying matches, was an unused substitute for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 victory at Stuttgart last Saturday, the first Bundesliga fixture following the international window.

    He had completed the full 90 minutes in both U19 European Championship qualifiers against Hungary (3-0) and Turkey (1-1) during the same international window. The 18-year-old made his first-team debut for BVB in early February, stepping in during a central-defensive injury crisis, and went on to start four consecutive matches, impressing with his composure and reading of the game. As a reward for his rapid progress, Borussia Dortmund secured his long-term future by signing him to a professional contract at the end of March.

  • Dieter HeckingGetty

    BVB, News: Dieter Hecking has hit out at Kevin Großkreutz for “disrespectful” remarks aimed at VfL Wolfsburg, urging the former Germany winger to focus on his own performances rather than criticising his old club. The veteran coach, who has long been respected for his calm demeanour and clear communication, made it clear that such public comments have no place in the professional game, especially when they come from someone with close ties to both clubs. Großkreutz, who spent several years at Wolfsburg before moving on to other challenges, had reportedly questioned the club’s recent decisions in an interview, sparking Hecking’s response. The incident underscores the intense emotions that still simmer beneath the surface of German football, where past allegiances can collide with present loyalties in an instant. For Hecking, maintaining a positive and supportive environment is key to success, and he will be hoping that his players take note of his warning and keep their focus on the pitch.

    Dieter Hecking, manager of Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg, has hit back at comments from 2014 World Cup winner Kevin Großkreutz, who publicly rooted for the club’s relegation. “I’d advise him to put his own house in order first. These comments are disrespectful because it’s very easy to criticise from the outside. When a club has been playing in the Bundesliga for nearly 30 years, it has every sporting right to stay there,” Hecking told Sport Bild.

    The comments had originally aired on the Viertelstunde Fußball podcast. “Actually, they shouldn’t be relegated. The stadium’s always full, great atmosphere,” he said sarcastically, then stressed, “I always speak from the heart. I want them to go down! That’s it.” Wolfsburg currently occupy 17th place, the direct relegation berth. With six matchdays remaining, they trail the relegation-playoff spot by four points and are six adrift of the safety line.

    Hecking, meanwhile, emphasised that he “doesn’t believe in doing the maths, because there are often very unexpected results, especially in the final stages of a season. We can only influence our own. It’s clear that 16th place is now our minimum target.”

    Addressing rumours of internal chaos, Hecking retorted, “No, that paints the squad in too negative a light. Managing many nationalities and personalities reacting to defeats is never easy, but we do not have 24 grumpy old men who cannot get along, and there will never be chaos under my watch.” He did, however, admit, “The squad is too big.”

    (SID)

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  • Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, News: Borussia Dortmund are likely to retain their U23 coach despite a mixed season. The club’s decision-makers are said to be satisfied with the young boss’s long-term development work, even though results have been inconsistent. Sources close to the Signal Iduna Park hierarchy insist that continuity in the youth setup remains a strategic priority, and that short-term fluctuations in form will not trigger a hasty change. In the eyes of the board, the U23 coach has shown enough tactical nous and leadership to merit further time in the role. Supporters will note that this stance aligns with Dortmund’s broader philosophy of nurturing home-grown talent and maintaining a clear, coherent pathway from youth to first team.

    Despite Borussia Dortmund’s U23 side looking likely to miss its internal target of securing direct promotion back to the 3. Liga, manager Daniel Rios is set to remain in charge beyond the end of the season.

    According to the Ruhr Nachrichten, Rios continues to enjoy the club’s full confidence and his contract, which expires at the end of June, is set to be extended. The former assistant coach was promoted to head coach of Dortmund’s second team at the end of August last year, after Mike Tullberg made a surprise move from BVB to FC Midtjylland.

    Despite these results, the club’s hierarchy is said to value Rios’s player-development ethos, seeing him as a key figure in the club’s talent pipeline. Currently, the U23s occupy third place in the Regionalliga West after 27 matchdays. They remain mathematically in contention for promotion, though the likelihood is slim: the team sits ten points behind league leaders Fortuna Köln with a game in hand.

    Nevertheless, Rios is set to continue in his role; according to the Ruhr Nachrichten, the 46-year-old is highly regarded at BVB as an outstanding player developer.

  • Carney Chukwuemeka Austria 03272026(C)Getty Images

    BVB, News: Carney Chukwuemeka explains why he chose Austria Borussia Dortmund midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has broken his silence on the decision to continue his career in Austria. The highly rated 20-year-old, who joined BVB from Aston Villa in the summer of 2023, revealed that the move was driven by a desire for regular first-team football and a chance to develop in a challenging environment. Speaking to club officials, Chukwuemeka underlined his belief that Austria’s top division will accelerate his progress. “I’m excited about this opportunity,” he said. “The league is competitive, and I’m confident it will help me grow as a player.” BVB’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, backed the youngster’s choice, explaining that the loan move was designed to ensure Chukwuemeka receives consistent game time. “Carney has all the tools to become a top player,” Kehl stated. “This step is about giving him minutes and letting him prove himself at a high level.” Chukwuemeka’s move is expected to be officially announced in the coming days, with the player set to link up with his new club ahead of the upcoming campaign. Fans in Austria can look forward to watching a talented playmaker who has already caught the eye with his vision, technique and ability to dictate play from deep. For BVB, the decision reflects a broader strategy of placing young talents in environments where they can flourish before returning to the Signal Iduna Park fold. With Chukwuemeka’s development closely monitored by club scouts, supporters can be confident that the investment in his future remains a priority.

    Borussia Dortmund midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has explained how Austria national team manager Ralf Rangnick persuaded him to switch international allegiance to the ÖFB squad.

    “It was more about the project and what it’s like to play for Austria, how it feels and the passion,” Chukwuemeka told Sky Sport. He had spoken to both his BVB teammate Marcel Sabitzer and Austria’s captain David Alaba, “and they helped me a lot, but the manager was simply brilliant to me,” said the 22-year-old. “At the moment I’m focusing on learning German, and my first camp with the team was fantastic,” he added.

    Chukwuemeka formalised his switch from the English to the Austrian Football Association in March. Shortly afterwards, the BVB star—who had previously represented several of England’s youth teams—made his international debut for Austria in a 5-1 friendly win against Ghana. Introduced as a substitute after around an hour, Chukwuemeka immediately scored his first goal for the Austrian national team.

    Chukwuemeka holds Austrian citizenship because he was born in the country and lived there during his earliest years; he later moved to England with his Nigerian parents and came through the youth ranks at Aston Villa.

    Four days later he repeated that role in the 1-0 friendly win over South Korea, further strengthening his case for inclusion in Rangnick’s World Cup squad. Should he earn a place in the final 23, Chukwuemeka could line up against Jordan, Algeria and defending champions Argentina in the group stage. His ability to operate in central midfield, combined with his fresh motivation and recent goal-scoring form, make him an intriguing option for a side eager to make an impression on the global stage.

  • BVB, Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund’s Upcoming Matches The following schedule outlines the next set of fixtures for Borussia Dortmund, providing fans and followers with essential dates, times, and opponents. This information is crucial for planning travel, arranging tickets, and ensuring that supporters never miss a chance to back the Black and Yellows. Upcoming Matches - [Date] — [Time] — [Opponent] — [Venue] - [Date] — [Time] — [Opponent] — [Venue] - [Date] — [Time] — [Opponent] — [Venue] Please note that all kick-off times are subject to change, so we recommend checking the official BVB website or club communications for the latest updates. As one of Europe’s most dynamic and attack-minded teams, Borussia Dortmund prides itself on thrilling football, a passionate fan base, and a commitment to developing young talent. Whether competing in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, or European competitions, the Yellow Wall always aims to deliver entertaining performances and positive results. Supporters can expect an intense atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park, where the famous South Stand roars with more than 25,000 standing fans, creating a unique backdrop that has become synonymous with German football culture. For ticket information, travel packages, and other matchday details, visit the club’s official website or contact the BVB fan service desk.

    The date of the football match is now set, with both clubs confirming the fixture for a Wednesday evening kick-off under the floodlights.

    Match

    11 April, 3:30 pm

    BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

    The second fixture is scheduled for 18 April at 15:30, when Borussia Dortmund will travel to the PreZero Arena to face TSG Hoffenheim in another Bundesliga clash. Both match times are local (CET), so fans across Europe and beyond can plan their viewing schedules with confidence. As always, supporters are urged to check the official BVB and Bundesliga channels for any last-minute updates, potential broadcast changes, or additional match-day information.

    TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)

    The final match in this sequence is scheduled for 26 April at 17:30, when Borussia Dortmund host SC Freiburg in another Bundesliga clash.

    BVB v SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)

    3 May, 17:30 CEST

    Borussia Mönchengladbach v BVB (Bundesliga). These three fixtures promise high stakes, fast-paced action and potentially pivotal points in the title race. Each match presents a unique challenge: Hoffenheim’s counter-attacking style, Freiburg’s organised defence and Mönchengladbach’s dangerous wing play will all test Dortmund’s resolve. With European places and silverware still in reach, fans can expect maximum effort, tactical nuance and the kind of intensity that defines the Bundesliga.

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
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