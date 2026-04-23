BVB, News and Rumours: Niko Kovac must meet two clear targets in the final stretch of the season

At Borussia Dortmund, the season is currently petering out, much to the dismay of fans and the club’s management. Manager Niko Kovac is therefore under increasing pressure to meet key expectations.

Around Easter, the situation still looked comfortable: an eleven-point cushion over third place made the runners-up spot seem secure, pointing to a successful Bundesliga campaign. Two weeks and two defeats later, however, the picture has changed significantly.

That cushion has now shrunk to five points, and with four matchdays left even second place is no longer secure. Unconvincing displays against Bayer Leverkusen (0-1) and TSG Hoffenheim (1-2) have darkened the mood once more.

German football magazine Kicker has already flagged “worrying trends” at the Black and Yellows, leaving Kovac under renewed pressure as the campaign enters its final straight.

While the Croatian is not under immediate threat of dismissal, the hierarchy has laid down two non-negotiable demands, per Sport Bild: first, the football must be significantly more entertaining—something supporters have long felt was missing despite the decent results; second, the development of young players must become the main priority.

The 54-year-old will be judged on these criteria moving forward. He does, however, enjoy some backing: the report states he is closely involved in squad planning and has a say in personnel decisions. At the same time, that input raises the bar, and every additional loss between now and May will crank up the pressure once more.