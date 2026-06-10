Borussia Dortmund remain actively involved in the race to sign Hertha's promising youngster Kennet Eichhorn, according to the Ruhr Nachrichten.

While recent coverage has highlighted a duel between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, the Black and Yellows are still monitoring the situation closely and have not relinquished their interest.

According to the report, a three-way battle could still emerge before an important deadline expires, as the young talent's release clause is only valid until 15 June.

A move abroad is no longer under consideration at this stage. At BVB, head coach Niko Kovac is said to be a strong advocate of signing the 16-year-old.

Club management also believes the 16-year-old already possesses the potential to make an immediate impact at a high level, rather than requiring several years of development.