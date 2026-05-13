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Niko KovacGetty Images
Christian Guinin

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BVB News and Rumours – "An exceptional footballer": Niko Kovac wants a world-class star at Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga
Transfers
Borussia Dortmund
N. Kovac
L. Modric

Niko Kovac is keen to see a world-star pull on the BVB jersey. Latest news and rumours about Borussia Dortmund.

More news, features and rumours about BVB:

  • Goalkeeper coup? BVB reportedly keen on Bundesliga shot-stopper
  • BVB secure first major summer signing
  • Club officials are still haggling over the deal, while a star player is reportedly keen to leave.
  • Modric Milan Serie AGetty Images

    BVB News: Kovac wants Modric at Dortmund

    Niko Kovac would love to see his compatriot Luka Modric at Borussia Dortmund.

    In the Bild podcast "Phrasenmäher", the Black and Yellows' coach answered the question of which former teammate he would like to have in his BVB squad today: "Luka Modric. I was captain when he joined the national team, and you could see straight away what an exceptional footballer he is."

    A move could even be feasible: the 40-year-old midfielder's contract with AC Milan expires this summer, meaning he would be available on a free transfer.

    "I knew this question was coming," Kovac added with a wink. "Luka is 40, and he's currently injured, so I just hope he recovers soon."

    The pair featured together 25 times for Croatia between 2006 and 2008.

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  • Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Youth League 2025/26Getty Images Sport

    BVB, News: Dortmund's youth team have won the Premier League Cup.

    On their competitive debut, a BVB side blending U19 and U23 players claimed the Premier League International Cup. Dortmund's youth outfit edged out Real Madrid 1-0 in the final, with Taycan Etcibasi's sixth-minute strike proving decisive.

    Launched in 2014/15, the Premier League International Cup is one of Europe's most prestigious youth competitions; this edition featured 16 English clubs and 16 international sides.

  • BVB Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches

    Date

    Competition

    Match

    16 May

    Bundesliga

    Werder Bremen vs. BVB

    18 July Friendly

    Friendly

    Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. BVB

    29 July

    Friendly

    Cerezo Osaka vs. BVB

    1 August

    Friendly

    FC Tokyo vs. BVB

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