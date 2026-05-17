BVB news and rumours: Agents are reportedly sending signals. Is a top Turkish club poised to make a move for Borussia Dortmund?

More news and rumours about BVB:
- BVB win in Bremen thanks to Guirassy
- Ole Book confirms BVB's interest in their top transfer target.
- BVB secures top talent on a long-term deal.
More news and rumours about BVB:
Could Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy be heading to Istanbul to join Fener this summer? TRT Spor reports that talks are underway.
According to the report, Fener has made significant progress in negotiations with the striker. Club president Sadettin Saran reportedly met Guirassy face-to-face, and the pair reached a "principal agreement".
Fener have also opened talks with Borussia, while Guirassy's representatives have indicated that BVB may lower their valuation for the 30-year-old.
Although Guirassy is under contract in Dortmund until 2028, Sky Sport claims he has already decided to move this summer. Top clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, who could activate his €40 million release clause, have yet to make a formal approach. Nevertheless, other suitors remain: Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are also monitoring the situation.
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken heads into the summer break in a positive mood and feels confident about the coming season.
"After a bit of a dip in form, we're ending the season on a high with three wins from four games and have managed to build up a bit of anticipation," Ricken said after the 2-0 win at Werder Bremen in the final Bundesliga match of the campaign. "These victories, the way we secured them, and the contract extensions for our young talents show that we are entering the new season with courage, confidence and anticipation."
Ricken also stressed that BVB have the right man on the touchline in manager Niko Kovac, who is reportedly set to extend his contract—due to run until 2027—ahead of schedule: "When the manager arrived, we were in eleventh place. Now we're second and want to make the next adjustments together so that things might be even a bit better next year." Although Dortmund could not challenge champions Bayern this season, they finished as comfortable runners-up, eight points clear of third-placed RB Leipzig.
"Our best campaign in years—the meanest defence, the fewest goals conceded," sporting director Ole Book told Sky. "That defensive solidity deserves credit, and we've also made strides in attack. Today's deserved win caps a strong season, and we're already deep into planning for the next one."
Date
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