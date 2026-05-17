BVB news and rumours: Agents are reportedly sending signals. Is a top Turkish club poised to make a move for Borussia Dortmund?

Could Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy be heading to Istanbul to join Fener this summer? TRT Spor reports that talks are underway.

According to the report, Fener has made significant progress in negotiations with the striker. Club president Sadettin Saran reportedly met Guirassy face-to-face, and the pair reached a "principal agreement".

Fener have also opened talks with Borussia, while Guirassy's representatives have indicated that BVB may lower their valuation for the 30-year-old.

Although Guirassy is under contract in Dortmund until 2028, Sky Sport claims he has already decided to move this summer. Top clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, who could activate his €40 million release clause, have yet to make a formal approach. Nevertheless, other suitors remain: Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are also monitoring the situation.