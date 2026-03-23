BVB could continue to benefit from one major mistake for a long time to come: What remains of sporting director Sebastian Kehl’s legacy at Borussia Dortmund

The first two new signings, for which Kehl was entirely responsible without Zorc’s involvement, went on to develop in very different ways. Somewhat surprisingly, he brought Julian Ryerson to Dortmund from Union Berlin in January 2023 – for just five million euros. Considering the consistency Ryerson has shown since his arrival and how he has even developed into a game-changer this season thanks to his strong set-pieces and ever-improving crosses, Kehl has secured an absolute bargain for BVB.

Julien Duranville, meanwhile, was a prospect for the future, but as is well known, the then 16-year-old has so far been unable to fulfil that promise, partly due to frequent injury problems. Since January, the attacking talent has been on loan at FC Basel, where he is getting regular playing time in Switzerland. The faint hope that he might still make his mark at BVB remains.

In the summer of 2023, after the championship title was dramatically squandered, Kehl once again had to replace a departing superstar. Jude Bellingham moved to Real Madrid for a base transfer fee of just over 100 million euros, around 67 million of which the sporting director was to invest in squad renewal. The plan was to spread the burden of succeeding Bellingham across the shoulders of two players at best, as the same problem existed as with Haaland: Dortmund simply has no chance of signing established players in Bellingham’s class.

Kehl initially pushed for the signing of Mexican international Edson Alvarez, a classic defensive midfielder. However, because manager Edin Terzic preferred to rely on Emre Can in this role, the deal fell through – and Kehl’s position was weakened in the public eye by the resulting revelations. To make matters worse, Alvarez’s position remains a squad issue at BVB to this day. In that respect, Terzic’s veto certainly did Kehl a disservice.

The fact that he signed Felix Nmecha for €30 million as a replacement for Bellingham instead of Alvarez has since paid off, following the latter’s mixed first two years in Dortmund. Under Niko Kovac, the 25-year-old has become indispensable in Borussia’s midfield and an absolute key figure; he could also play an important role for the German national team at the World Cup. Kehl was most recently responsible for extending the contract of the much-courted Nmecha, who, together with Schlotterbeck and a few other players, could form the backbone of a successful future.

Alongside Nmecha, Marcel Sabitzer arrived from FC Bayern Munich for €19 million as the second pillar of the Bellingham legacy. However, in his nearly three years at BVB, the Austrian has rarely had the impact that was hoped for.

And then Kehl was presumably persuaded by Terzic to sign another tall striker in the summer of 2023. Niclas Füllkrug was the man, and he had a decent goalscoring record, helping the team reach the Champions League final – which they lost to Real Madrid – among other things. Furthermore, the club made a transfer profit on the German international in 2024 when he moved to West Ham United after just one year (signed for €17.25 million, sold for €27 million). Nothing that will be remembered as a major highlight of the Kehl era, but at least a very good deal financially.

What could be viewed negatively regarding Kehl in 2023 was the succession of Raphael Guerreiro, who had moved to FC Bayern at the time. The signing of Ramy Bensebaini as the new left-back is said to have been pushed through by Kehl – whilst the Algerian certainly has his qualities and arrived on a free transfer from Mönchengladbach, he was a downgrade compared to Guerreiro. And: Apparently, Dortmund could have signed Alejandro Grimaldo for the left-back position instead of Bensebaini at the time; the Spaniard was reportedly offered to Kehl and his team. After BVB let the opportunity slip, Grimaldo, as is well known, moved on a free transfer from Benfica to Bayer Leverkusen and played a key role in the Werkself’s title-winning campaign the following season.

The fact that Kehl brought in another left-back in January 2024 in the form of Ian Maatsen – a player whose style was much closer to Guerreiro’s than Bensebaini’s – was, in a sense, an admission. And he got it spot on with Maatsen; the Dutchman, on loan from Chelsea at the time, became a first-team regular straight away and played a key part in the run to the Champions League final. Dortmund were just as unable to secure a permanent deal in the summer of 2024 as they had been with Jadon Sancho, with whom Kehl achieved a milestone both on and off the pitch. He brought the fan favourite back to BVB from Manchester United on loan; after a bit of a settling-in period, Sancho got better and better and also sparked enthusiasm among the supporters. After six months, however, he had to leave again.