‘I pay my bills’ - Bruna Biancardi explains why she will never be Neymar’s ‘trophy wife’

While Bruna handles the criticism regarding her status, she has also been a pillar of support for Neymar during his recovery from a calf injury. The attacker was forced to miss Brazil's opening World Cup group stage fixtures against Morocco and Haiti, but he is now back in the fold for the clash against Scotland.

Neymar’s return coincides with a period where the couple's relationship seems more stable than ever following earlier turbulence. Bruna added that she eventually lost patience with their previously undefined dynamic and confronted the football star. "We were in this back-and-forth, back-and-forth, back-and-forth. Then there came a point when I got stressed," she recounted. "I turned to him and said, 'You know what? I already told you I was going to reach my limit. I've reached my limit, I can't take it anymore. It was great, I loved meeting you, I love you, but, well, I've had enough.'"

This ultimatum proved to be a major turning point. Shortly after her declaration, Neymar invited her to celebrate her birthday in Paris and officially asked her to be his girlfriend, having orchestrated a massive surprise to seal the commitment. "I arrived and my father, my mother, my sister were there. He brought everyone without me knowing," she said.

Now, with their relationship firmly established and as Bruna continues to "pay her own bills" and build her brand, she remains a key figure in the life of a player who carries the hopes of a nation on his shoulders.