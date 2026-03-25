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Brighton lead Chelsea in pursuit of high-flying Bundesliga teen and his older brother after positive talks with duo's mother
Brighton launch final bid for Koln winger
According to Sport Bild, Brighton are preparing a new offer for El Mala. The coastal club has tracked the family for nine months, and after having previous bids rejected, they are ready to submit a proposal worth up to €35 million, plus performance-related bonuses, which would mark a record incoming transfer fee for Koln. The English side hold a distinct advantage, as they are the only suitor interested in acquiring both the winger and his 20-year-old brother, Malek. Furthermore, the players' mother, Sabrina, who recently took over their representation and established an asset management company, has already given the green light for negotiations.
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Premier League heavyweights join the transfer race
The transfer poker has gained fresh momentum following the brothers' separation from their previous agent. This change prompted several English heavyweights to contact Koln squad planner Tim Steidten, who previously worked at West Ham. Chelsea, who Sport Bild specifies have contacted Steidten, and Manchester City are among the elite clubs monitoring the teenager's rapid rise, alongside Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
Despite the mounting pressure, sporting director Thomas Kessler insists the German outfit remains entirely relaxed about the situation. They plan to use the current international break to finalise a clear internal strategy regarding a potential sale and to determine their ultimate pain threshold for negotiations.
Managing expectations amid massive valuations
Koln are in a robust negotiating position, having tied their prized asset to a long-term contract running until 2030, which crucially contains no release clause. Any suitor will have to meet their valuation in full. Kessler addressed the intense speculation surrounding the club's strategy, stating: "We deliberately tied Said to the club on a long-term basis before the season because we are convinced of his development and have a clear plan for him. At the same time, it is part of our business to deal with market-related matters. We do this seriously and with the necessary calm. For us, the focus is on Said being an important part of our sporting concept, and we expect that he will continue his path with FC Koln."
Manager focuses on on-pitch development
While the €35m fee dominates headlines, Koln manager Lukas Kwasniok remains focused on his prospect's footballing education. The attacker has enjoyed a productive campaign, netting 10 goals despite often featuring as an impact substitute. Kwasniok stressed the absolute importance of patience, explaining: "In the end, it's always about the player, how we can integrate Said El Mala into the overall structure and at the same time simply encourage and challenge him, because he is quite simply a great talent. I think we've done a decent job of that in the past. This is what I see on the training pitch: that the boy is totally willing to improve in many, many elements. It would be fatal if he didn't want to, because at 19 you are logically not perfect."