According to The Athletic, Brighton have moved aggressively to secure one of Europe’s most promising defensive talents, agreeing a significant fee with Tottenham for Vuskovic. The deal is structured to include an initial payment of £46m, with further add-ons potentially pushing the total package to the £50m mark. The teenager is currently away on international duty with Croatia at the World Cup, where he is preparing for a high-stakes clash against Portugal.

Despite the massive investment from Brighton, Tottenham have ensured they protected their long-term interests in the player. The north London club will retain a 20 per cent sell-on clause, alongside matching rights for any potential future sale. Vuskovic will undergo a formal medical examination once Croatia’s campaign in the tournament concludes, finalising a move that marks a huge profit for Spurs on a player who never made a senior appearance for the club.



