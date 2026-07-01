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Brighton and Tottenham agree £50m deal for defender Luka Vuskovic as Spurs retain sell-on clause
Prodigious talent heads for Brighton
According to The Athletic, Brighton have moved aggressively to secure one of Europe’s most promising defensive talents, agreeing a significant fee with Tottenham for Vuskovic. The deal is structured to include an initial payment of £46m, with further add-ons potentially pushing the total package to the £50m mark. The teenager is currently away on international duty with Croatia at the World Cup, where he is preparing for a high-stakes clash against Portugal.
Despite the massive investment from Brighton, Tottenham have ensured they protected their long-term interests in the player. The north London club will retain a 20 per cent sell-on clause, alongside matching rights for any potential future sale. Vuskovic will undergo a formal medical examination once Croatia’s campaign in the tournament concludes, finalising a move that marks a huge profit for Spurs on a player who never made a senior appearance for the club.
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Strategic business between Premier League rivals
The transfer of Vuskovic is not the first piece of business conducted between Tottenham and Brighton during this window. The two clubs recently negotiated a £52m deal that saw Jan Paul van Hecke move in the opposite direction, trading the south coast for north London. This latest agreement represents a continuation of the transactional relationship between the two Premier League sides as they reshape their respective squads for the upcoming campaign.
For Brighton, the acquisition follows the arrival of Pascal Struijk from Leeds United, signalling a total overhaul of their defensive options. The Seagulls had previously seen a £30m bid rejected earlier in June but remained persistent in their pursuit. Their willingness to increase the offer to £50m underlines how highly they value the Croatian youth international’s ceiling within their ball-playing system.
Tottenham’s reasoning behind the sale
While Vuskovic is regarded as a defender with huge potential, Tottenham’s decision to sanction the sale was driven by their current squad depth. Spurs currently boast a crowded centre-back department featuring Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Kevin Danso, and Marco Senesi. Following the arrival of Van Hecke, the club felt they could not offer Vuskovic the regular first-team minutes he requires at this stage of his development.
Vuskovic originally agreed to join Tottenham from Hajduk Split for £12m back in September 2023, though the move only became official when he turned 18. Having spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Hamburg, where he impressed by making 30 appearances and scoring six goals, his stock has risen significantly. The sale represents a substantial financial win for Spurs, effectively quadrupling their initial investment.
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A new era for the Brighton defence
The arrival of Vuskovic is expected to provide Brighton with a modern, physically dominant presence at the back for years to come. Known for his aerial prowess and ability to contribute goals from set-pieces, he fits the profile of the technically gifted defenders the club has successfully developed in recent seasons. Having finished eighth in the Premier League last season, Brighton will be competing in the UEFA Conference League next term, making Vuskovic's addition vital for their European campaign. With the deal now agreed, the focus shifts to his performances on the world stage before he joins his new team-mates for pre-season training.