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Brentford contact police after dangerous rugby ball stunt during Premier League clash with Liverpool
Viral video prompts police action
Brentford have made contact with the police after a video circulated on social media of a rugby ball being kicked into their stadium from a high-rise flat. The incident occurred during Brentford’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.
The ball initially appeared to hit the roof of the East Stand before bouncing down towards the pitch, where a coach was later seen removing it. The club have acted swiftly to condemn the reckless stunt, labelling the actions of the individual involved as highly dangerous and potentially very harmful to those inside the ground.
Brentford release official statement
Brentford have released a firm statement regarding the incident. "Brentford Football Club is aware of an incident involving an item being kicked from a height towards the field of play during Saturday’s match against Liverpool," the club said.
"Such behaviour is dangerous and potentially very harmful. The matter has been referred to the police and the club is supporting the relevant authorities in their investigation to help identify those responsible and take appropriate action, which may result in criminal prosecution. The matchday safety of fans, staff, players and officials is of utmost importance, and the club will support all efforts to ensure action is taken."
Stadium surroundings and match outcome
The Gtech Community Stadium is part of a wider development project for the district and is surrounded by blocks of flats. During the match, Keane Lewis-Potter opened the scoring for Brentford, but a Victor Munoz goal cancelled out the advantage.
Alexander Isak then struck a late winner to secure a crucial away victory for Liverpool. The result saw Liverpool climb above Brentford into fifth place in the Premier League table, leaving the hosts one place behind them after an eventful afternoon.
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What's next for Brentford?
Police will now continue their investigation to identify the individual responsible for the dangerous act. Meanwhile, Brentford must regroup on the pitch as they look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat when they face Hull City next Sunday. The club will be hoping to secure a positive result while ensuring strict matchday safety protocols are maintained.
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